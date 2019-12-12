ASHEBORO, N.C., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder’s Hemp , North Carolina’s first registered hemp processing company, and Nufabrx ®, a biomaterials technology company, announced a partnership to reinvigorate the North Carolina Textile Industry by introducing infused textiles, and bringing new quality textile jobs to the area.



For the past three years, Founder’s Hemp and Nufabrx have been testing and developing a compression sleeve garment, called Hemp Squeeze, using Founder’s Hemp CBD Oil. The hemp extract is infused into the fibers of the Nufabrx yarn, a patented technology that delivers 3-dimensional, 360°of active relief to the elbow and knee.

Bob Crumley, Founder and CEO of Founder’s Hemp wants to link hemp to textiles to help break the stigma against hemp. “We want to get people thinking more about how hemp can be used to help grow other industries,” he said. Specialty products, like infused textiles found in Hemp Squeeze, are one way to bring quality textile jobs back to the state.

“We’re taking a brand new industry - hemp, and taking an old industry - textile and we’re using new technology to help rejuvenate textiles in North Carolina,” said Crumley. “I never dreamed, when we first started this 3 years ago, that our Hemp Squeeze product would be made in Asheboro.”

For decades, the textile industry was an essential part of North Carolina’s economy. In the early 2000s, North Carolina textile facilities were being moved overseas or they risked being shut down. “In Asheboro alone, thousands of people lost their jobs,” said Crumley. Randolph County, NC, which has a strong history of textile manufacturing, has seen a 43% decline in textile jobs between 2010 and 2018, according to Randolph County, NC Economic Development Corporation (EDC) .

Jordan Schindler, Founder of Nufabrx® moved his headquarters in 2016 from Seattle to the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) in Conover, NC. “To move my vision forward, I needed a home base that understood the textile industry,” says Schindler.

“Nufabrx is extremely excited to partner with Founder’s Hemp to launch an entirely new category of CBD infused products,” said Schindler. “Health Wear is the next generation of clothing, with CBD and other actives built directly into the garment itself. No longer does the consumer need to remember to take multiple pills, use messy creams or patches; JUST GET DRESSED.”

The national product launch for Hemp Squeeze is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020. For more information, visit www.hempsqueeze.com .

About Founder’s Hemp

Founder’s Hemp is a vertically integrated hemp company. From clone to final product, Founder’s Hemp and their extraction division, Innovative AgriProducts, are leading providers of premium hemp extracts, products, and services. Founder’s Hemp provides experienced assistance to their network of farmers on everything from seed/clone selection to harvesting methods, and processes N.C. hemp into usable products for others to enjoy and consume. The Founder’s Hemp and IAP team is comprised of passionate and professional farmers, strategists, and thought leaders who are committed to innovating the hemp industry. To learn more visit, https://foundershemp.com .

About Nufabrx®

Founded in 2011, Nufabrx® was created by founder and CEO Jordan Schindler after discovering his pillowcase was contributing to his acne. Teaming up with MIT scientists, Jordan spent seven years developing proprietary technology to embed active ingredients into yarn itself to make medicinal application easier and more efficient. The patented platform offers a controlled release of the active ingredients into the skin and is proven effective for up to 25 machine wash cycles. For more information visit www.Nufabrx.com .

