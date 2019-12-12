Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market by Raw Material (Polyols, Diisocyanate, Diols), Type (Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone), End-use industry (Footwear, Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Electronics, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size of TPU is estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%.
The growth of this market is attributed to increasing consumer spending and demand for high-performance materials. There is an increased demand for TPU in automotive and medical applications along with the increased consumer spending in emerging countries of APAC such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and others.
However, the high cost of TPU when compared to other conventional materials is restraining the growth of the TPU market. Technological advancements in the manufacturing of different grades of TPU with new properties are, however, providing growth opportunities for TPU manufacturers.
Footwear industry to be the largest consumer of TPU
Footwear was the largest end-use industry of TPU in 2018. TPU is used to form various parts of footwear, such as upper yarns, midsoles/foam & cushioning, outsoles, eyelets, heel cups, logos, shanks & toe caps. Growing demands for comfort, performance, and durability, are driving the market in the footwear industry
APAC is projected to be the largest TPU market during the forecast period
The APAC TPU market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The footwear market in APAC is driven by increased consumer spending, strong economic growth, greater disposable incomes, growing awareness of healthy lifestyles, popularity of sports footwear, and a growing sports-driven consumer base. The footwear market in APAC remains strong with the presence of Nike and Adidas in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions & Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Patent Analysis
6 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, By Raw Material (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Diisocyanate
6.3 Polyols
6.4 Diols
7 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, By Type (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyester
7.3 Polyether
7.4 Polycaprolactone
8 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, By End Use Industry (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Footwear
8.3 Industrial Machiery
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Medical
8.6 Electronics
8.7 Others
9 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, By Region (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.6 South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking of Players
10.3 Mapping
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Innovators
10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.4 Emerging Companies
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.4.1 New Product Launch
10.4.2 Investment & Expansion
10.4.3 Merger & Acquisition
10.4.4 Partnership
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.2 Lubrizol
11.3 Covestro
11.4 Huntsman
11.5 Wanhua
11.6 Polyone
11.7 Epaflex
11.8 Coim
11.9 Hexpol AB
11.10 Kuraray
11.11 Other Players
11.11.1 Americal Polyfilm
11.11.2 Mitsui Chemicals
11.11.3 Novotex
11.11.4 Statex
11.11.5 Songwon
11.11.6 Taiwan Pu Corporation
11.11.7 Sanyo Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8dd58
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: