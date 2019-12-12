Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wearables Market by Device Type (AR Glasses, VR Headsets, Smartwatches, Smart Bands), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial wearables market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 50.2%.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the industrial wearables market based on device type, component, industry, and geography. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the industrial wearables market. It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches & developments, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Increasing adoption of AR and VR devices in the automotive industry to drive the growth of industrial wearables market

Growth of the industrial wearables market includes a high requirement for effective communication and collaborative working environment, increased interests of enterprises in utilizing AR technology especially in the production area and VR technology in specifically in training domain, and technological advancements and automation in manufacturing plants are driving the growth of the industrial wearables industry. However, constraints such as data security and privacy issues may hinder the market growth.



Based on industry, automotive industry captured largest market share in 2018

Vehicle manufacturing is an important phase in automotive wherein industrial wearables play a vital role. Manufacturing involves the assembly of hundreds or thousands of individual components appropriately and as fast as possible in a precisely coordinated sequence. Assembling such components is a tedious task that requires numerous instructions to be followed. Using AR, instructions can be projected onto a display.

In repair and maintenance, wearables can be used to troubleshoot repairs and execute real-time communication with engineers. The adoption of industrial wearables in the automotive industry not only reduces the production time and decreases the development cost but also ensures efficient production planning, accurate production, and quality improvement & assurance. The aforementioned factors drive the demand for industrial wearables in the automotive industry.

APAC to record the highest growth rate in industrial wearables market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial wearables owing to the factors such as government initiatives including Made in China 2025 that support the adoption of industrial IoT and smart manufacturing technologies, government support for the adoption of advanced communication technologies including 5G, and use of AR glasses and other wearables in automotive and other critical industries to increase productivity while reducing operational costs.

Investments by Chinese players in AR technology is also expected to drive the industrial wearables market in APAC. For instance, in 2016, Magic Leap (US) raised USD 794 million in a Series C round of funding, which was led by Alibaba (China). Moreover, players in the industrial wearables market invest significantly in R&D activities. For instance, in 2018, Huawei published a patent - Eyeglass Frame, which shows that the pair of AR glasses can be connected to a smartwatch, in the database of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

