Jeff Young, COO/General Manager, Realtors Property Resource, LLC (RPR), has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors.

Jeff Young, COO/General Manager, Realtors Property Resource, LLC (RPR), has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors.

Katie Smithson, Director of Enterprise Services, W+R Studios, has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors.

Katie Smithson, Director of Enterprise Services, W+R Studios, has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors.

Chip McAvoy, EVP Real Estate Solutions, Black Knight, Inc., has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors.

Chip McAvoy, EVP Real Estate Solutions, Black Knight, Inc., has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors.

Mark Lesswing, Owner, Lesswing, LLC, has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors.

Mark Lesswing, Owner, Lesswing, LLC, has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors.

Rebecca Jensen, President & CEO, Midwest Real Estate Data LLC (MRED), has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors and as its 2020 Chair.

Rebecca Jensen, President & CEO, Midwest Real Estate Data LLC (MRED), has been elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors and as its 2020 Chair.

Sam DeBord is CEO of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO). He has served in a wide range of industry leadership positions including as President’s Liaison for MLS and Data Management with the National Association of REALTORS®. He sits on the Board of Directors for NAR, Second Century Ventures, and CRMLS.

Sam DeBord is CEO of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO). He has served in a wide range of industry leadership positions including as President’s Liaison for MLS and Data Management with the National Association of REALTORS®. He sits on the Board of Directors for NAR, Second Century Ventures, and CRMLS.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) has announced its 2020 Executive Board and the results of its Board of Directors election for five open seats and other board appointments.

“RESO is attracting an unmatched pool of business and technology leaders who will help accelerate our vision of a streamlined real estate technology industry,” said Sam DeBord, CEO of RESO. “Our leadership team is devoted to a brighter future for real estate standards that foster the creation of technology as frictionless as using a mobile phone.”

2020 RESO Executive Board:

Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO, Midwest Real Estate Data LLC (MRED) – Chair

Michael Wurzer, President and CEO, FBS, Creators of Flexmls – Vice Chair

Suzanne Mueller, Chief Industry Relations Officer, realtor.com, Move, Inc. – Secretary

Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS – Treasurer

Representing Technology Companies, Developers, Partners & Consultants with revenue over $25 Million:

Chip McAvoy (Incumbent) - EVP Real Estate Solutions, Black Knight, Inc.

Representing Technology Companies, Developers, Partners & Consultants with revenue under $25 Million:

Mark Lesswing – Owner, Lesswing, LLC

Katie Smithson – Director of Enterprise Services, W+R Studios

Representing Multiple Listing Services and/or REALTOR® Affiliated Association with under 50,000 subscribers:

Rebecca Jensen (Incumbent) - President & CEO, Midwest Real Estate Data LLC (MRED)

Representing Other Associations or Groups:

Jeff Young (Incumbent) – COO / General Manager, Realtors Property Resource, LLC (RPR)

Appointed for 2020:

Suzanne Mueller, Chief Industry Relations Officer, realtor.com, Move, Inc.

Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS

Turan Tekin, Director, MLS and Industry Development, Zillow Group

Michael Wurzer, President and CEO, FBS, Creators of Flexmls

Appointed RESO Board Advisor:



Scott Woodard – CEO, ShowingTime

Other 2020 RESO Board members: Steve Byrd, CTO, Canopy MLS; Todd Carpenter, Director, Strategic Investments, National Association of REALTORS® (NAR); Chris Carrillo, President & CEO, Metro MLS; Art Carter, CEO, California Regional MLS (CRMLS); Brian Donnellan, President & CEO, Bright MLS; Amy Gorce, Principal, Business Development, CoreLogic; Melissa King, VP of MLS Services, Stellar MLS; Jason Normandin, Project Manager, NAR; Scott Petronis, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Redefy; and Dan Troup, Director of Data Operations & Strategy, RE/MAX.

“RESO welcomes our new officers and board members, and we express our deep gratitude for those who have served our organization as their terms end,” said DeBord.

In noting that the terms have ended for board member Tom Flanagan, CIO, The Group, Inc. Real Estate, and board advisor (and former RESO CEO) Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO, FMLS, DeBord added, “Their stellar volunteerism and tireless advocacy for RESO have set a high bar for everyone.”

About the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

RESO provides the foundation for a streamlined real estate technology industry through the adoption of standards for more than 800 member organizations, including REALTOR® associations, MLSs, brokerages and technology partners. | reso.org



Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins | WAV Group for RESO

kevin@wavgroup.com | 206-866-1220



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2295485-3ac5-4b2f-8e99-edd224a6497a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68283fb5-abe9-4ad7-b526-3461586a5256

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2acb623f-9ad6-4f38-a7ff-1a43721881ae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26a757b3-81bc-4137-ac41-b7f58afe6345

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aef98f4-3f63-4455-8771-091c15ea2d5a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28052b0e-c40d-4aca-9cd2-b55877907c6c

