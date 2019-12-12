OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Cooperative

Inside information

12 December 2019 at 5.00 p.m. EET

OP Financial Group's capital adequacy clearly exceeds the new minimum requirement set by the ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) has updated the capital buffer requirement on OP Financial Group as part of the supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP). The capital buffer requirement (P2R) will increase from 2% to 2.25% as of 1 January 2020. When taking account of this capital buffer requirement, the new minimum for OP's CET1 ratio is 11.3% and for its capital adequacy ratio 14.8%.

OP Financial Group's capital adequacy clearly exceeds the new minimum set. At the end of September 2019, OP Financial Group's CET1 ratio stood at 19.6% and the capital adequacy ratio at 21.2%. The new minimum set by the ECB increases the capital requirement based on the Act on the Supervision of Financial and Insurance Conglomerates (FiCo), whereby the FiCo solvency falls by 1 percentage point following the new capital buffer requirement. At the end of September 2019, the Fico solvency was 137% (minimum 100).

OP Financial Group is supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB). The SREP is part of normal banking supervision activities carried out by the ECB, aiming to ensure that banks have sufficient risk management methods as well as sufficient capital and liquidity to manage risks and cover risks.

OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Cooperative

Tuuli Kousa

Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer



More information:

OP Corporate Communications, tel. +358 50 523 9904, viestinta@op.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)

LSE London Stock Exchange

SIX Swiss Exchange

Major media

op.fi

OP Financial Group is Finland's largest financial services group whose mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, wellbeing and security of its owner-customers and business environment. OP Financial Group consists of 148 OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. The Group has a staff of 12,000 and almost 2 million owner-customers.

www.op.fi

OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other’s debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP's central bank.