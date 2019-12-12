LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare consulting services market size is expected to garner around US$ 22.8 billion by 2026 and growing at a CAGR of around 9.8% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.
Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1605
North America accounted for the highest share of the market followed by Europe in 2018. Presence of major market players, increasing competition in the pharmaceutical and medical device sector in the region, and the capability of pharmaceutical companies to pay for consulting services are the key factors for the dominance of the region. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions of companies, changing regulatory environment, and unstable economy are some of the other factors to drive the North America healthcare consulting services market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to technological advancement, investment by multinational pharmaceutical companies in the region, and more need for remote care and telemedicine in rural areas. The pressure to provide good quality of care at lower costs and changing regulatory frameworks are responsible for healthcare organizations to ask help from consulting firms.
Based on the type of services, the healthcare consulting services market has been categorized into IT consulting, digital consulting, financial consulting, operation consulting, strategy consulting, and HR & talent consulting. The operations consulting segment accounted for the maximum share of the market in 2018. However, the digital consulting segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high acceptance of digital based models from paper based models in developed countries and increasing digitalization at the hospital level.
View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/healthcare-consulting-services-market
Based on end-users of services, the market is segmented into life science companies, hospitals, others. The life sciences companies accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 due to more need for regulatory, operational and strategy consulting to enhance their footprints in the industry. Furthermore, the presence of the capacity to pay for consulting services is a reason to dominate the segment in the global healthcare consulting services industry. The others segment includes government bodies, insurance companies, and research institutes.
Key operating players in the healthcare consulting services market are Accenture, Alvarez and Marsal, Cognizant, Deloitte Consulting, Ernst & Young, FTI Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, and PwC. Quality service and a broad range of services are the key factors for the dominance of these companies in the global market. Mergers and acquisitions, services expansion, and cost effective solutions are the key strategies being adopted by market players to enhance share in the industry.
Related Reports:
Some of the key observations regarding healthcare consulting services industry include:
Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1605
The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.
Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1605
If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135
For Latest Update Follow Us:
https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting
https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/
Acumen Research and Consulting
Pune, INDIA
ARC logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: