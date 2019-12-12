Nasdaq Copenhagen

UPGRADE OF THE EXPECTATION FOR 2019

The original expectation was DKK 3-4 million for EBIT and a small positive net result before taking into account the valuation of the investment property.

Due to higher revenues and lower than expected costs, the company's management expects that EBIT for 2019 will reach the level of around DKK 6 million and the net result before taking into account the valuation of the investment property of around DKK 3.5 million.

EXPECTATION FOR 2020

The largest tenant terminated the contract and left at the end of November 2019. Currently, the process of reletting of space which became vacant is in progress. The first contract has already been signed.

Part of the space will remain temporarily empty next year, which will cause the expected EBIT to drop to around DKK 1 million.

Cemat A/S

Jarosław Lipiński CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

