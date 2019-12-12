Hudson, WI, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little Free Library nonprofit organization and Foresters Financial™ recently teamed up to create 77 Little Free Library book-sharing boxes, which were donated to communities in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

Foresters employees and member leaders created the Little Free Library boxes during five build events, with Foresters contributing nearly USD $50,000 towards the purchase of goods and services supporting these builds. The first four events took place throughout November in Atlanta (16 libraries), Toronto (10 libraries), Dallas (16 libraries) and Los Angeles (15 libraries). A final build event took place on December 11, again in Toronto (20 libraries), where Foresters is headquartered.

Foresters insureds (members) receive a full suite of unique member benefits1 that furthers Foresters fraternal mission of enriching the well-being of hard-working families and their communities. Member benefits include opportunities for scholarships, community building grants, as well as financial counseling and access to complimentary or discounted legal advice. These Little Free Library builds are one of those benefits, led by Foresters members.

“We want to thank Foresters Financial and their employees for their support of our Little Free Library builds,” said Greig Metzger, Little Free Library Executive Director. “Book access can be a real challenge in many neighborhoods, which can limit reading skills and educational success. But by working together, we can strengthen literacy by supporting equitable book supply.”

The November Little Free Library build days were held during Foresters Councillor Orientation Meetings, an annual event for Foresters member leaders to make connections and learn about new Foresters programs and offerings.

“Foresters Financial has always been focused on our purpose—to enrich family and community well-being. We've been doing this for over 140 years, because helping is who we are. The benefits of literacy, especially for children and communities, align with what we value as an organization,” said Nicole Gourley, Foresters Financial Global Chief Membership Officer. “Also, it’s a fun and creative way for our member leaders to do a community activity together, in their own region.”

At the events, Foresters employees and member leaders worked with Little Free Library staff to assemble and decorate the little libraries, then fill them with books—often including their favorite titles from childhood. The libraries were then donated to local neighborhoods to help increase book access and inspire readers.

Corporate build events like Foresters help support Little Free Library’s mission to increase book access for all. To learn how you can host a build event, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org/organizational-giving.

###

About Little Free Library

Little Free Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and improves book access by fostering neighborhood book-exchange boxes around the world. Little Free Library has received recognition from the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and others for its dedication to expanding book access for all. There are more than 90,000 Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide, in all 50 states and in 91 countries. Since the first little library was created in 2009, more than 120 million books have been shared. To learn more, support LFL’s programs, or become a volunteer steward, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org.

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 19 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an “A” (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best2. Member benefits span opportunities for scholarships, community building grants, as well as financial counseling and access to complimentary or discounted legal advice. For more information please visit foresters.com.

™Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice.

2 The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 14, 2019 reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An “A” (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

