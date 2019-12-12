LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou , an innovative leader in high-speed, energy efficient, chip-to-chip link solutions, will demonstrate a working prototype of the industry’s first USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solution with USB4™ support at CES January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nev.



The prototype will showcase the benefits of Kandou’s Matterhorn USB Type-C® 40 GB/s multiprotocol switch and bidirectional bit-level retimer solution for faster video processing and data transfer connections to drive next-generation USB-enabled devices. It follows the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) specification for USB4 and targets a wide range of applications that include mobile, tablet and desktop PCs, active cables, monitors, docking stations, external hard solid-state drives, and gaming consoles.



Demos of the Matterhorn USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solution for pre-qualified attendees under NDA will be held during CES from Tuesday through Friday, January 7-10, in Suite MP26264 at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall 2. To request a demonstration slot, send email to sales@kandou.com .



More detailed information about Kandou’s Matterhorn USB retimer solution will be available at the end of January.



About Kandou

Kandou , an innovative leader in high-speed, energy efficient, chip-to-chip link solutions critical to the evolution of the electronics industry, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling adopted into industry specifications by JEDEC and the OIF. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower the power consumed and improve performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Connect with Kandou at:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kandou-bus-s-a-/

Twitter: @kandoubus

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

For more information, contact:

Jeff McGuire

VP Business Development at Kandou

(303) 903-9244

jeff@kandou.com

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for Kandou

(617) 437-1822

nanette@nvc.com



