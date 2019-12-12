Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC PINK: NBDR) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has added Stefan Lloyd as its newest member of the Strategic Advisory Board.
As a globally renowned finance professional, Stefan sits on the Advisory Board of Ekap Aif, a Swedish venture capital firm as well as the Swedish American Chamber of Commerce in Texas and previously at the Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Texas at Dallas.
Stefan has dual nationalities (Swedish/British) and has spent most of his career in finance ranging from M&A at UBS in the UK to co-founding and co-managing a $700m alternative investment vehicle in London as well as Private Equity and Venture Capital in Dallas prior to joining the No Borders Strategic Advisory Board.
Stefan holds a MSc in Economics and Finance from the University of Gothenburg and is a licensed financial professional as both an RIA and Broker/Dealer in the USA (Series 65, 66, 7 and life-insurance).
"Stefan's extensive experience in Venture Capital, M&A, Private Equity and alternative investment finance serves to strengthen our global vertical impact strategies throughout our organization," commented Joseph Snyder, CEO of the Company. "In addition to his impressive professional history I am personally grateful to call Stefan a friend. He is a man of kindness and honor whom I have had the incredible privilege to get to know over the last two years and I am so humbled to have his wisdom, energy and passion on our Strategic Advisory Board."
Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Lloyd said: "I'm proud to join the No Borders Strategic Advisory Board, which is full of terrific and capable people that could overcome any challenge. Joe Snyder's unmatched innovative leadership is structuring an exciting strategy for in-vertical business disruption that includes medical equipment, blockchain technology, hemp CBD products and more. I look forward to contributing to No Borders' growth and success."
About No Borders Inc.
No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:
No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.
