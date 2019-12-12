Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, 12 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Next-generation visualization and navigation systems market is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 13.08% in the forecast period 2019-2029. Owing to the growing prominence of chronic diseases and emergence of advanced fusion technologies, the market is expected to grow up to $4.34 billion by the end of 2029.



Neurosurgery is the leading contributor to the global revenue of the next-generation visualization and navigation systems market. The application type contributed to an impressive market revenue of 52.7% in 2018.



Research Highlights



The leading contributors to the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market predominantly prefer new product launches and strategic partnerships with companies to develop their products, and to enhance their respective dominance. Most of the market leaders are collaborating with technology-based startups to gain their expertise in technology.



The market for next-generation visualization and navigation systems market specific to product type visualization platforms and robotic surgical microscopes is anticipated to witness a notable CAGR of 18.04% during the forecast period. The impressive growth is attributed to the rise in the number of procedures, namely neurosurgery and orthopedics utilizing these systems.



This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the next-generation visualization and navigation systems market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as product launches, partnerships, and product approvals, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, and manufacturers and trend analysis by segment and by region.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 10 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants and vendors. The report also profiles 15 companies including several key players, i.e. Medtronic Plc, Stereotaxis, Inc., Brainlab, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Globus Medical, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.



Key questions answered in the report:

How is the role of next-generation visualization and navigation systems in surgical applications expected to evolve in the future?

Technologies such as augmented reality and robotics are currently mostly in the development phase. Will they be dominant in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems?

What are the steps taken by the industry players to overcome the challenge associated with being in a field that requires extensive awareness among surgeons?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of next-generation visualization and navigation systems market to sustain the competition?

What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different product categories available in the market?

What are the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for next-generation visualization and navigation systems associated with each type of application?

What is the role of each type of player in the next-generation visualization and navigation systems market?

How will the market evolve with the entry of a tech giant and a potential merger between an industry leader and the tech giant developing a next-generation technology product?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market: Research Methodology

1.3.1 Primary Data Sources

1.3.2 Secondary Data Sources

1.3.3 Data Triangulation



2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario

2.1.1 Regulations in North America

2.1.2 International Markets (Outside of the U.S.)

2.2 Business Model Analysis

2.3 Patent Analysis

2.4 Consumer Analysis

2.4.1 End-Result Analysis



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Product Launches, Approvals, and Enhancements

3.1.2 Collaborations, Partnerships and Distribution Agreements

3.1.3 Acquisitions

3.1.4 Business Expansions

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth Share Analysis

3.3.1 Growth-Share Matrix (by Application)

3.3.2 Growth-Share Matrix (by Product)

3.3.3 Growth-Share Matrix (by Region)



4 Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market, 2018-2029

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Awaited Technological Advancements

4.2.1 Tech Giants to enter the healthcare space and integration of high-end technologies into systems with their expertise



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rise in Spine and Orthopedic Procedures

5.2.2 Technological Advancements and Emergence of Fusion Technologies

5.2.3 Enhancing Accuracy and Precision of Surgeries Performed

5.2.4 Synergistic Activities Between Market Giants and Emerging Players

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost of Systems

5.3.2 Risk of Organ Shift and Tissue Deformation

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Other Therapeutic Applications yet to Reap the Potential Benefits of Navigation and Visualization



6 Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market (by Product Type)

6.1 Robotics Surgical Navigation Systems Platforms

6.2 Robotic Visualization Systems:

6.2.1 Visualization Platforms and Robotic Surgical Microscopes

6.2.2 Robotic Capsule Endoscopes

6.2.3 Robotic Endoscopes



7 Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market, (by Application)

7.1 For Diagnostic Procedures

7.1.1 Gastrointestinal Abnormalities

7.2 For Surgical Procedures

7.2.1 Neurosurgery

7.2.1.1 Cranial

7.2.1.2 Spine

7.2.2 ENT Surgery

7.2.3 Orthopedic Surgery

7.2.4 Other Surgical Applications



8 Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market (by Region)

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 U.K.

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest-of-Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 Australia

8.3.4 South Korea

8.3.5 India

8.3.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



9 Company Profiles



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Brainlab

CapsoVision, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Centerline Biomedical

Danaher Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Ikonisys, Inc.

Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive

Sakura Finetek

Stereotaxis, Inc.

Synaptive Medical

Xact Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy6pjo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900