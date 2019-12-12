Transwestern Commercial Services has been awarded the exclusive property management assignment for Ruan Companies’ headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. The assignment includes 750,000 square feet at Ruan Center and Two Ruan Center, located at 666 Grand Ave. and 601 Locust St., respectively.

DES MOINES, IOWA, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) today announces it has been awarded the exclusive property management assignment for Ruan Companies’ headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. The assignment includes 750,000 square feet at Ruan Center and Two Ruan Center, located at 666 Grand Ave. and 601 Locust St., respectively. This is the firm’s first engagement in Des Moines.

The Midwest Asset Services team of Senior Vice President Micah Larmie, Operations Director Bonnie Boden and Director of Engineering Pete Miceli will provide management and building engineering services for the two properties. General Manager Jona Schmidt will be on-site to directly oversee operations.

“When we were reviewing candidates to provide management services at Ruan Center, we were impressed by Transwestern’s tenant engagement philosophy and its recent BOMA International TOBY Award,” said Bradley Meister, the Construction Project Manager at Ruan Corporation. “Understanding what goes into such a prestigious award solidified my confidence in the team’s ability to transform buildings like ours.”

Built in 1975, the 24-story Ruan Center was named one of the 50 Most Significant Iowa Buildings of the 20th Century by the Iowa chapter of the American Institute of Architects. It is in the core of Des Moines’ Central Business District, widely recognized as one of the country’s up-and-coming downtowns. Experiencing 15.1% population growth since 2010, Des Moines is one of the fastest-growing major metropolitan areas in the country. Additionally, the market has experienced a 2.7% increase in employment growth since July 2018.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our services in Des Moines and work with the Ruan family, an iconic organization with a proud history,” said Larmie. “The growth potential in this vibrant market makes the win even more exciting for Transwestern and our Midwest property management team, and we look forward to delivering value through many avenues for our client.”

ABOUT TRANSWESTERN COMMERCIAL SERVICES

Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) is a privately held real estate firm of collaborative entrepreneurs who deliver a higher level of personalized service and innovative client solutions. Applying a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Occupier Solutions, Capital Markets and Research, our fully integrated global organization adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types. We leverage market insight and operational expertise from across the Transwestern enterprise, which includes firms specializing in development and real estate investment management. TCS has 34 U.S. offices and assists clients from more than 200 offices in 37 countries through strategic alliances with France-based BNP Paribas Real Estate and Canada-based Devencore. Experience Extraordinary at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

ABOUT RUAN COMPANIES

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family owned transportation company, providing dedicated contract transportation, logistics management and warehouse management solutions to customers across the country. With more than 85 years of transportation experience, Ruan is one of the top 10 privately owned transportation service companies in the country. The company operates in 48 states and has more than 300 locations nationwide.

