|12.12.2019
|Lassila & Tikanoja plc :SHARE REPURCHASE 12.12.2019
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|12.12.2019
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|LAT1V
|Amount
|2,269
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|14.9831
|EUR
|Total cost
|33,996.65
|EUR
|Lassila & Tikanoja plc now holds a total of 704 408 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 12.12.2019
|On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For more information, please contact:
|Valtteri Palin, CFO
|tel. +358 40 734 7749
|www.lt.fi
