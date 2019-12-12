Lassila & Tikanoja plcANNOUNCEMENT12.12.2019
   
   
Lassila & Tikanoja plc :SHARE REPURCHASE 12.12.2019
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date12.12.2019 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareLAT1V 
Amount2,269Shares
Average price/ share14.9831EUR
Total cost33,996.65EUR
   
   
Lassila & Tikanoja plc now holds a total of 704 408 shares
including the shares repurchased on 12.12.2019
   
   
On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja plc 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
