HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

12 December 2019

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 12 December 2019 the company purchased 66,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 66.13 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 203,399,290 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.

