Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 11 December 2019, a transparency declaration from Norges Bank. This declaration was done following the upward crossing of the declaration thresholds of 3% on 10 December 2019.







To consult the press release, click here:

Attachment