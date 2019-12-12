Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amusement and Theme Park Market (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global theme park market has showcased high growth during the previous years and projections are made that the market would rise progressively in the forecasted years i.e., 2019-2023.

The theme park market is expected to increase due to growth in urban population, increase in GDP per-capita, rise in middle-class population, an increase in international tourism expenditure, etc. The market faces some challenges such as foreign exchange rate fluctuation, regulatory changes, the threat of terror attacks, seasonal nature of the industry, etc. Moreover, some of the latest trends in the market are surge in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), rising prominence of Virtual Reality (VR) technology, budding Augmented Reality (AR) technology and innovations.



The competition in the global theme park market is highly fragmented with several small players invading the market. However, the key players of the theme park market are Walt Disney Company, Merlin Entertainment PLC, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. These key players are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Amusement Parks: An Overview

2.1.1 Classification of Amusement Parks

2.2 Theme Parks: An Overview

2.2.1 History of Theme Parks

2.2.2 Theme Parks by Category

2.2.3 Types of Theme Parks

2.2.4 Admission Policies of Theme Parks

2.2.5 Admission Policies of Theme Parks: Advantages & Disadvantages

2.2.6 Theme Park Lifecycle



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Amusement Park Market by Value

3.2 Global Amusement Park Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Amusement Park Market by Segment

3.2.2 Global Theme Park Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Water Park Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Arcades and Parlors Market by Value

3.3 Global Amusement Park Market: Regional Analysis

3.3.1 Global Amusement Park Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 America Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 America Amusement Parks Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Theme Parks Market by Attendance (Top 10)

4.2 Asia Pacific Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Amusement Park Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Theme Parks Market by Attendance (Top 10)

4.3 Europe Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Amusement Park Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Theme Park Market by Attendance (Top 10)

4.4 Middle East and Africa Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East and Africa Amusement Park Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.1.1 Surge in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

5.1.2 Rising Prominence of Virtual Reality (VR) Technology

5.1.3 Budding Augmented Reality (AR) Technology

5.1.4 Innovation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Amusement Park Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Top 10 Theme Park Groups by Attendance; 2018

6.3 Global Theme Park Operators by Theme Park Opportunities Identified in North America, 2017-2022



7. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Walt Disney Company

7.2 Merlin Entertainment PLC

7.3 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation



