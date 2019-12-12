Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2020-2025 tremendously.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is expected to increase due to surging urban population, rising number of new housing units, growing replacement demand of HVAC systems, escalating demand for AC/heat pumps for new residential construction, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as uncertainty in the demand for HVAC systems due to climate change, high cost involved, etc.



The global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market players operate on a local level while other players operate on a regional and global level. The manufacturers of HVAC produce different types of HVAC equipment for different purpose and applications.



However, the competition in the global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is dominated by few HVAC market players. Further, key players of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market are United Technologies Corporation (Carrier), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Trane Inc.), Johnson Controls International plc (York International), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Goodman Global, Inc.) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 HVAC: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose of HVAC System

2.2 HVAC Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 HVAC Equipment Segmentation by Product Type

2.3 Residential & Commercial HVAC: An Overview

2.3.1 Difference Between Residential & Commercial HVAC Systems

2.4 Residential HVAC Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Residential HVAC Segmentation by Equipment

2.4.2 Residential HVAC Equipment Segmentation by Sub Product Type

2.5 Commercial HVAC Segmentation: An Overview

2.5.1 Commercial HVAC Equipment Segmentation by Sub Product Type



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market by Region (China, North America, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia, India, ROW)

3.1.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market by Product Type (Residential, Commercial)

3.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Sub Product Type (Ductless, Ducted)

3.2.3 Global Ductless Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Ducted Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Sub Product Type (Ductless (VRF), Ducted-Applied Systems, Ducted-Unitary)

3.2.7 Global Ductless (VRF) Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Ducted-Applied Systems Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Ducted-Unitary Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.3 Japan HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.4 China HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.5 Southeast Asia HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.6 India HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.7 RoW HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Surging Urban Population

5.1.2 Rising Number of New Housing Units

5.1.3 Growing Replacement Demand of HVAC Systems

5.1.4 Escalating Demand for AC/Heat Pumps for New Residential Construction

5.1.5 Increasing Demand for Smart Thermostats

5.1.6 Surging Non-Residential Construction Spending

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Uncertainty in the Demand for HVAC systems due to Climate Change

5.2.2 High Cost Involved

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Emerging Trend of Smart Home

5.3.2 Growing Data Center

5.3.3 Increasing Government Regulations

5.3.4 Growing Popularity of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global HVAC Equipment Players by Market Share

6.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market Players by Residential HVAC Growth Rates

6.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market Players by Commercial HVAC Growth Rates

6.4 Global Residential and Commercial HVAC Market Players

6.5 Global Residential and Commercial HVAC Market Players by New Product Launch

6.6 Global Residential and Commercial HVAC Market Players by Distribution Breakdown

6.7 Global Residential HVAC Players by Market Share

6.8 North America Residential HVAC Players by Market Share

6.9 North America Commercial Ducted-Unitary HVAC Players by Market Share



7. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)

7.2 Ingersoll-Rand (Trane Inc.)

7.3 Johnson Controls International (York International)

7.4 Daikin Industries Ltd. (Goodman Global, Inc.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynnq67

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900