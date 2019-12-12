Brussels, December 12, 2019 at 6 p.m.

The Board of Directors of Solvac S.A. has decided to pay a second interim dividend. Still subject to the approval by the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020, this interim dividend will represent the balance of the total dividend payment for the accounting year 2019.

This second interim dividend, payable on December 27, 2019, amounts to €2.31 gross per share.

Taking into account the first interim dividend announced in July, the total dividend 2019 is €5.44 gross per share, an increase of 4.2 % compared to 2018.



Gross dividend in € 2019 2018 1st interim dividend 3.13 3.00 2nd interim dividend 2.31 2.22 Total 5.44 5.22

Solvay’s dividend increased by 4.2% in 2019 compared to 2018 (gross dividend per Solvay share €3.75 compared to €3.60).

The shares will be traded “ex dividend” on the stock exchange as from December 16, 2019.

Dividends Calendar 2020

- 17 August 2020 : payment of the first interim dividend for the 2020 financial year

- 29 December 2020 : payment of the second interim dividend for the 2020 financial year

Solvac is a public limited company under Belgian law founded in 1983 and listed on Euronext Brussels under the ISIN code BE0003545531 (SOLV). Its assets consist exclusively of a stake of more than 30% in the capital of Solvay SA. It’s shares are exclusively nominative. They may be freely held by natural persons or, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, by legal persons or assimilated, to the conditions set out in its accreditation policy. As at December 31, 2018, its market capitalization was 2.4 billion €.

For additional information, please contact:

Solvac S.A.

Champs Elysées street, 43

B-1050 Brussels

Tel. : +32/2/639 66 30

Fax : +32/2/639 66 31

Mail : Investor.relations@solvac.be

Attachments