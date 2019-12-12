Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Electrolyte Solution Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LIB electrolyte solution market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously.

The LIB electrolyte solution market is expected to increase due to rising number of smartphone users, increase in GNI per capita, growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, increasing government initiatives, fall in the price of lithium-ion batteries, rapid urbanization, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as potential hazards of shipping lithium-ion batteries, raw material instability, etc.



The global LIB electrolyte solution market is highly fragmented with many LIB electrolyte solution market players operating worldwide. Some market players operate on a local level while other players operate on a regional and global level. Further, key players of the market are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co. Ltd., UBE Industries Ltd., Dongwha Enterprise Co. Ltd. (PANAX-ETEC) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB): An Overview

2.1.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Composition

2.2 LIB Electrolyte Solution: An Overview

2.2.1 LIB Electrolyte Solution Types

2.2.2 LIB Electrolyte Solution Characteristics

2.3 LIB Electrolyte Solution Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 LIB Electrolyte Solution Segmentation by Product Type

2.3.2 LIB Electrolyte Solution Segmentation by Type of Lithium Salts

2.3.3 LIB Electrolyte Solution Segmentation by End-Users



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global LIB Electrolyte Solution Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value

3.1.2 Global LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Product Type (Liquid LIB Electrolyte Solution, Solid LIB Electrolyte Solution, and Others LIB Electrolyte Solution)

3.1.3 Global LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South America, and Rest of World (RoW)

3.2 Global LIB Electrolyte Solution Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Liquid LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Solid LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Others LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia-Pacific LIB Electrolyte Solution Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value

4.2 Europe LIB Electrolyte Solution Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value

4.3 North America LIB Electrolyte Solution Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value

4.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) LIB Electrolyte Solution Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East and Africa (MEA) LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value

4.5 South America LIB Electrolyte Solution Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 South America LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value

4.6 Rest of World (ROW) LIB Electrolyte Solution Market: An Analysis

4.6.1 RoW LIB Electrolyte Solution Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of Smartphone Users

5.1.2 Increase in GNI Per Capita

5.1.3 Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries in Electric Vehicles

5.1.4 Increasing Government Initiatives

5.1.5 Fall in Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.1.6 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Potential Hazards of Shipping Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.2.2 Raw Material Instability

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Lithium Ion Secondary Battery

5.3.2 Introduction of Next Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries and Electrolytes

5.3.3 Shifting Preference towards Eco-friendly Batteries



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global LIB Electrolyte Solution Market: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Battery Electrolyte Solution Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

7.2 Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co. Ltd.

7.3 UBE Industries Ltd.

7.4 Dongwha Enterprise Co. Ltd. (PANAX-ETEC)



