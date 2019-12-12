Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pleated Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Air Filters (Medium Efficiency, HEPA), Food & Beverage, Oil Filters), By Application (Industrial, Oil & Gas), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pleated filter market size is expected to reach USD 14.22 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%
Increasing demand for air filtration across the manufacturing industries is anticipated to propel the pleated filters market growth over the forecast period.
The factors such as growing environmental concerns and stringent regulatory framework have resulted in companies investing heavily in air filtration techniques and processes. In addition, the strict regulations and policies that govern the water treatment for both domestic and industrial waste-water is expected to promote the demand for pleated filters.
Buyers are expected to have low to medium bargaining power on account of use of pleated filters across a number of end-user industries. In addition, superior performance of the pleated filters is expected to attract the buyers towards the use of the product in comparison to the conventionally used filtration systems which is expected to benefit growth
Key players are notably investing in research and development activities and continuously launching new products and services in the market to enhance customer lifetime value, thereby leading to market growth. In addition, the companies are also involved in the development of new sustainable products and solutions offering improved efficiency and better value to the customers.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
