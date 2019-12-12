December 12th, 2019



RCI Banque discloses SREP Capital Requirements 2020

RCI Banque informs it has received notification of the ECB’s final decision concerning the capital requirement that the Bank has to meet as of 1 January 2020, a decision based on the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).

RCI Banque is required to meet the following capital requirements from 1 January 2020:

Minimum capital requirements Total Pillar 1 Pillar 21 Buffers2 CET1 10,7% 6,0%3 2,0% 2,7% Total ratio 12,7% 8,0% 2,0% 2,7%

As a reminder, RCI Banque CET1 and Total Capital ratios were both at 14,6% at 30 June 2019.

Pillar 2 requirement for RCI Banque in 2020 will be 2.0%, unchanged versus 2019 level.

1 Pillar 2 requirement or P2R. Does not include undisclosed Pillar 2 Guidance.

2 Capital Conservation buffer (“CCB”) 2.5 %, Counter-cyclical buffer (“CCyB”) 0.2 % as of January 2020. The CCyB depends on the bank exposure towards countries where countercyclical buffer rates are or will be set and may therefore vary on a quarterly basis.

3 1.5% AT1 shortfalls being filled with CET1 and assuming 2 % Tier 2 bucket filled with recent RCI T2 subordinated bond.





