The global dry bulk shipping market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is expected to be valued at US$402.65 billion in 2023.

The growth of the market has been driven by rising population, accelerating economic growth, higher urbanization, rising steel production and growing coal industry. Growth of the market would be challenged by high transportation and infrastructure costs, an act of piracy and trading obstructions. To overcome the challenges in the market, noteworthy trends like fluctuating scrapping rates and increasing coastal shipping are expected to boost the market in future.



The global dry bulk shipping market is categorized on the basis of ship type, commodity and capacity by age. On the basis of ship type, the global dry bulk shipping market can broadly be divided as, Capesize, Panamax, Handymax and Handysize. In terms of commodity, the global market can be categorized into Iron ore, Thermal coal, Coking Coal, Grain and Minor bulk. On the basis of capacity by age, the global dry bulk shipping market can be segmented into 0-4 years, 5-9 years, 10-14 years, 15-19 years and 20+ years.



The fastest-growing regional market is Asia Pacific due to increase in iron ore imports to China, a rebound in the global coal trade and improved growth in minor bulk trades. Europe represents one of the largest dry bulk shipping markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. South America is an emerging market where growth lies in increasing consumer demand and rising industrial production.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dry bulk shipping market, segmented on the basis of type, commodity and capacity by age.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Diana Shipping, Dry Ships Inc., Genco Shiping & Trading Ltd., Algoma Central Corporation, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Star Bulk Carriers Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Dry Bulk Shipping

1.3 Types of Dry Bulk Commodities

1.4 Dry Bulk Fleet

1.5 Categories of Dry Bulk Fleet

1.6 Dry Bulk Charter

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market by Value

2.2 Global Dry Bulk Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Seaborne Dry Bulk Market Forecast by Volume

2.4 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market by Ship Type

2.5 Global Seaborne Dry Bulk Shipping Market by Commodity

2.6 Global Seaborne Dry Bulk Market Volume Forecast by Commodity

2.7 Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size by Volume

2.8 Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size Forecast by Volume

2.9 Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size Volume by Vessels

2.10 Global Dry Bulk Fleet Size Volume Forecast by Vessels

2.11 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Capacity by Age

2.12 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Demand and Supply by Vessels

2.12.1 Global Dry Bulk Demand and Supply

2.12.2 Global Dry Bulk Demand and Supply Forecast

2.12.3 Global Capesize Dry Bulk Demand and Supply

2.12.4 Global Capesize Dry Bulk Demand and Supply Forecast

2.12.5 Global Panamax and Handymax Dry Bulk Demand and Supply

2.12.6 Global Panamax and Handymax Dry Bulk Demand and Supply Forecast

2.13 Global New build Dry Bulk Vessel Deliveries

2.14 Global Dry Bulk Spot Rates Forecast

2.15 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market by Region

3. Dry Bulk Cargo Exports

3.1 Iron Ore Export Volume Forecast by Country- Top Three

3.2 Coking Coal Export Volume Forecast by Country- Top Three

3.3 Thermal Coal Export Volume Forecast by Country- Top Four

3.4 Grain Export Volume Forecast by Country- Top Four

4. Dry Bulk Cargo Imports

4.1 Iron Ore Import Volume Forecast by Country- Top Three

4.2 Coking Coal Import Volume Forecast by Country- Top Four

4.3 Thermal Coal Import Volume Forecast by Country- Top Four

4.4 Grain Import Volume Forecast by Country- Top Three

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.1.3 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.4 Rising Steel Production

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Fluctuating Scrapping Rate

5.2.2 Growing Coal Industry

5.2.3 Increasing Coastal Shipping

5.2.4 Containerization of Dry Bulk

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Transportation and Infrastructure Costs

5.3.2 Chinese Economic Condition

5.3.3 Act of Piracy

5.3.4 Regulatory Risk

5.3.5 Trade Obstructions and Global Threat

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Diana Shipping Inc.

7.2 DryShips Inc.

7.3 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

7.4 Algoma Central Corporation

7.5 Star Bulk Carriers Corporation

7.6 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

