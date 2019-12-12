Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphite Market (2019 Edition): World Market Review By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Graphite market was valued at USD 17613.93 Million in the year 2018.



Over the recent years, Graphite market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rapid demand of graphite for various applications including lithium ion and hybrid and electric vehicles and also increasing demand for high-purity graphite in fuel-cell and battery applications. In addition, rising demand of graphite for lightweight materials in aircraft components, opening of new graphite mines have contributed to the growth rate of Graphite market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.



Among all the types of Graphite that includes natural graphite and synthetic graphite. synthetic graphite holds the highest market share in the Graphite Market owing to the superior consistency and high purity of synthetic graphite compared to the natural graphite, increasing demand from the electronic industries, high demand of graphite for the graphite electrode manufacturing, carbon fibres and also growing demand from the nuclear industry.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by escalating number of manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing infrastructure and construction in developing countries, rise in the demand of batteries for various application, rise in the production of the mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices.



Scope of the Report



Global Graphite Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Graphite Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic graphite

Analysis By Application: Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others

Regional Graphite Market - North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Graphite Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic graphite

Analysis By Application: Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others

Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, India, China and Japan (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Graphite Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic graphite

Analysis By Application: Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - AMF Advanced Metallurgical Group, Showa Denko, Toray Industries, Asbury Carbon and SGL Carbons

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Focus on Asia-Pacific Regions

3.2 Focus on various technological advancements



4. Global Graphite: Product Outlook



5. Global Graphite: Market Outlook



6. Global Graphite Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Graphite Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Demand of Lithium Ion Batteries

6.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Pebble Bed Reactor

6.1.3 Rising Demand of Graphite in the Developing Nations

6.2 Global Graphite Market Restraints

6.2.1 Environmental Regulations

6.3 Global Graphite Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Demand of the Graphene Batteries

6.3.2 Usage of Drones for Mapping in Graphite Mines



7. Porter's Five Force Analysis: Global Graphite market



8. SWOT Analysis: Global Graphite market



9. Global Graphite Market: An Analysis

9.1 Global Graphite Market: By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.1.1 Global Graphite Market: Trade Analysis (Exports & Imports)

9.2 Global Graphite Market - Segment Analysis

9.3 By Types (2017, 2024)

9.3.1 Global Graphite Market, Natural Graphite (USD Million): 2017-2024

9.3.2 Global Graphite Market, Synthetic Graphite (USD Million): 2017-2024

9.4 Market Attractiveness of global graphite market - By Types

9.5 By Applications (2017, 2024)

9.5.1 Global Graphite Market, Refractory Materials (USD Million): 2017-2024

9.5.2 Global Graphite Market, Batteries (USD Million): 2017-2024

9.5.3 Global Graphite Market, Others (USD Million): 2017-2024

9.6 Market Attractiveness of global graphite market - By Applications



10. Global Graphite Market: Regional Analysis



11. North America Graphite Market: An Analysis



12. Europe Graphite Market: An Analysis



13. Asia-Pacific Graphite Market: An Analysis



14. Rest of the World Graphite Market: An Analysis



15. Company Profiles

15.1 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

15.2 Asbury Carbon

15.3 Showa Denko

15.4 SGL Carbon

15.5 Toray Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o01y4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900