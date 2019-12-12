Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acne Treatment Market: World Market Review By Product Type, Applications, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024) - By Country (USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Mexico)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Acne Market was valued at USD 5,124.98 Million in the year 2018.



Increasing prevalence of acne occurs due to numerous factors such as fluctuating hormone level, unhealthy lifestyles, bad eating habits and excessive production of oil from the sebaceous glands.



Global acne market has gained importance and is expected to see huge growth due to rising disposable income, high global prevalence, unhealthy eating habits and adoption of less painful aesthetic combination therapy procedures. Additionally, rising advancements in dermatology and existence of seamless industry for skincare is backing the growth of acne treatment market.



Furthermore, rising prevalence of sedentary habits such as smoking, drinking, consumption of fatty food and no physical activity coupled with rising intake of high sugar foods, high fatty dairy products will bolster the demand for acne treatment.



Some of the key trends that are boosting the acne market globally are shift towards the usage of combination products as well as technology driven acne treatment products such as light and laser treatment that minimise the complications and provides better result.



Among the regions, North America currently leads the acne market due to the availability of highly advanced medical infrastructure and treatments coupled with the presence of significant number of patients perceiving Acne Treatment. Additionally, strong dominance of North America in global market over the coming years can also be attributed to increasing healthcare awareness amongst consumers, surge in number of hospitals and pharmacies along with inclusion of various government programs towards the betterment of patients. Moreover, increasing adoption of innovative acne treatment technologies to cure mild to severe acne in North America countries has been impelling the market growth.



Based on the treatment, medication treatment holds the largest market share and is likely to witness growth in coming years owing to growing prevalence of acne vulgaris, rising disposable income and growing youth population.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Invest in Combination Products

3.2 Invest in R&D for Acne Treatments

3.2 Asia-Pacific Region to Witness the Fastest Growth



4. Product Overview



5. Global Acne Treatment Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Acne Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Acne Treatment Market Size, By Treatment (%) (2018 & 2024)

6.2 Global Acne Treatment Market Size, By Treatment, By Value (2014 - 2024)

6.3 Market opportunity of global acne treatment- By Treatment

6.4 Global Acne Treatment Market Size, By Treatment Modality (%) (2018 & 2024)

6.5 Global Acne Treatment Market Size, By Treatment Modality , By Value (2014 - 2024)

6.6 Market opportunity of global acne treatment- By Treatment Modality

6.7 Global Acne Treatment Market Size, By End Users (%) (2018 & 2024)

6.8 Global Acne Treatment Market Size, By End Users , By Value (2014 - 2024)

6.9 Market opportunity of global acne treatment- By End Users

6.10 Global Acne Treatment Market: Regional Distribution



7. North America Acne Treatment Market



8. USA Acne Treatment Market



9. Canada Acne Treatment Market



11. Europe Acne Treatment Market



12. Germany Acne Treatment Market



13. France Acne Treatment Market



14. U.K. Acne Treatment Market



15. Italy Acne Treatment Market



16. Spain Acne Treatment Market



17. APAC Acne Treatment Market



18. China Acne Treatment Market



19. Acne Treatment Market



20. RoW Acne Treatment Market



21. Global Acne treatment Market - Competitive Landscape



22. Global Acne Treatment Market - Market Share



23. Global Acne Treatment Market - Product Benchmarking



24. Global Acne Treatment Market: Market Dynamics



25. Porter Five Force Analysis



26. SWOT Analysis



27. Company Profiles

27.1 Novan Inc.

27.2 Allergan

27.3 Bausch health

27.4 Galderma

27.5 Bayer

27.6 Teva Pharmaceuticals

27.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

27.8 Foamix Pharmaceuticals

27.9 Cipher Pharmaceuticals

27.10 Johnson & Johnson



