Malta, 12 December 2019

Kambi Group plc: Veralda Investment Ltd sells shares in Kambi Group

Anders Ström, Member of the Board of Directors of Kambi Group Plc (”Kambi”), has sold 1,300,000 shares in Kambi through Veralda Investment Ltd (”VIL”). The transaction took place on 12 December and following the sale, Anders Ström owns privately and through companies 6,103,564 shares in Kambi, corresponding to approximately 20 per cent of the shares and voting rights in the company. Anders Ström has agreed to a 90 day lock-up on his residual shares and has no current intention to sell further shares.





For more information, please contact:

Thomas Gür, advisor to Veralda Investment Ltd and Anders Ström

+46 70 797 64 51





Mia Nordlander, Head of Investor Relations Kambi Group Plc

mia.nordlander@kambi.com

+44 (0)785 091 0933





About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, Rank Group and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 800 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Redeye AB

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Tel: +46 (0)8 121 576 90





Disclaimer: The information in this report/press release is such that Kambi Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

The information in this release was sent for publication on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 18:45 CET by CEO Kristian Nylén.





