BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on January 6, 2020, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2019.



About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.