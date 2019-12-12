Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurtech: Fresh Legs for a Tired Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes:

  • A conceptual study of technology-led startup companies (or Insurtechs) within the insurance industry
  • Market projections of the overall global insurtech market and trends in venture funding for global insurance and insurtech companies
  • Listing of top insurtech companies (with over 100 employees) and their core business areas
  • Knowledge about new digital and analytical technology of data and analytics and their role in enhancing efficiency of Insurtech in the market
  • Information pertaining to how the implementation of next-generation technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and blockchain are reshaping the insurance value chain

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Insurtech Value Chain and Ecosystem

  • Introduction
  • Segments
  • Opportunity Sizing
  • Geography
  • Insurtech Value Chain
  • New Offerings
  • New Products
  • New Personalized Services
  • New Business Models
  • Customer Centricity
  • Underwriting
  • Efficiencies
  • Claims
  • Insurtech Ecosystem
  • Complementarity
  • Partnerships
  • Conclusion: The Next Steps for Insurtech

