Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad. It covers blood transfusion products, blood intravenous products and end users of blood transfusion and intravenous equipment. The market has been segmented by transfusion products into apheresis devices, blood bags and accessories, blood component separators, blood mixers, consumables and supplies, filters, fridges and freezers, and pathogen reduction systems.
Revenue forecasts for 2018-2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues. Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given for the three-year period 2015-2018.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market and current trends within the industry.
This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles market players that deal in blood transfusion and intravenous equipment. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market.
Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Blood Transfusion Market by Product Type
Chapter 5 Intravenous Equipment Market by Product Type
Chapter 6 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by End User
Chapter 7 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auotqi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: