Benetech, the leading software for social good nonprofit, today announced the appointment of Theresa Fay-Bustillos to its Board of Directors. Fay-Bustillos’s appointment will provide insight, support and guidance for Benetech’s work in education, poverty alleviation, and human rights. The Benetech Board leverages collective expertise and leadership from a broad spectrum of sectors including technology, business, capital markets, and law.
“Achieving social impact at scale requires engaging with smart people who bring a diversity of perspectives,” said Betsy Beaumon, CEO of Benetech. “Theresa has deep experience in inclusion, equity, justice, and measuring impact. Her interests and knowledge will be assets to Benetech’s role in bringing key stakeholders together across sectors to collaborate on solutions to complex social issues.”
Fay-Bustillos is eager to lend her expertise to help Benetech achieve its mission as the newest member of Benetech’s ten-person Board of Directors.
“Software has the potential to drive collaboration, data sharing, and create common goals because its effectiveness depends on these qualities,” she said. “Benetech is developing and delivering software for social good that incorporates these critical components. I look forward to supporting the development and expansion of these solutions that are empowering communities around the world.”
View all Benetech board member profiles at: https://benetech.org/about/leadership/board/
Background on Theresa Fay-Bustillos
About Benetech
Benetech is a nonprofit that empowers communities with software for social good. Benetech’s work transforms how people with disabilities read and learn, enables human rights defenders and civilians to pursue truth and justice, and connects people to the services they need to live and prosper. Benetech is constantly pursuing the next big social impact. Visit www.benetech.org
