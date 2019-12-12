PALO ALTO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Benetech, the leading software for social good nonprofit, today announced the appointment of Theresa Fay-Bustillos to its Board of Directors. Fay-Bustillos’s appointment will provide insight, support and guidance for Benetech’s work in education, poverty alleviation, and human rights. The Benetech Board leverages collective expertise and leadership from a broad spectrum of sectors including technology, business, capital markets, and law.



“Achieving social impact at scale requires engaging with smart people who bring a diversity of perspectives,” said Betsy Beaumon, CEO of Benetech. “Theresa has deep experience in inclusion, equity, justice, and measuring impact. Her interests and knowledge will be assets to Benetech’s role in bringing key stakeholders together across sectors to collaborate on solutions to complex social issues.”

Fay-Bustillos is eager to lend her expertise to help Benetech achieve its mission as the newest member of Benetech’s ten-person Board of Directors.

“Software has the potential to drive collaboration, data sharing, and create common goals because its effectiveness depends on these qualities,” she said. “Benetech is developing and delivering software for social good that incorporates these critical components. I look forward to supporting the development and expansion of these solutions that are empowering communities around the world.”

View all Benetech board member profiles at: https://benetech.org/about/leadership/board/

Background on Theresa Fay-Bustillos

Fay-Bustillos is a civil rights lawyer with over 20 years of experience as a philanthropic, business, and nonprofit executive in the public and private sectors.

As the Chief Program Director for the Blue Shield of California Foundation she led efforts to move from a focus on healthcare to addressing the drivers of poor health and violence.

Prior to joining Blue Shield of California Foundation, Fay-Bustillos founded a global consultancy firm, serving clients in foundations, corporations, nonprofits, and multilaterals on human and civil rights and social and environmental sustainability issues.

As Vice President, Worldwide Community Affairs at Levi Strauss, and Corporate Sustainability, Executive Director at Levi Strauss Foundation, Fay-Bustillos focused on sustainability and stakeholder issues and was a champion for senior women business leaders. She also led grant work and co-designed the Red for Life campaign in South Africa.

Fay-Bustillos served as a board member of the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Educational Fund as well as Women’s Foundation of California -- both in support of her active interest in social justice, diversity and inclusive policies.

She received her J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law and her B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Fay-Bustillos began her career as a civil and human rights lawyer and served as an adjunct professor at USC Law School and as an administrative law judge for the State of California.

About Benetech

Benetech is a nonprofit that empowers communities with software for social good. Benetech’s work transforms how people with disabilities read and learn, enables human rights defenders and civilians to pursue truth and justice, and connects people to the services they need to live and prosper. Benetech is constantly pursuing the next big social impact. Visit www.benetech.org

