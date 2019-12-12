Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two Tier 2 bonds, ARION T2 30 and ARION T2I, denominated in ISK.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 1,980 million and 10 bids were received.

ARION T2 30, the fixed rate issue, attracted 1 bid of ISK 100 million at a yield of 6.90%. No bids were accepted.

ARION T2I 30, the new inflation-linked issue, attracted 9 bids of ISK 1,880 million at a yield of 3.80-4.20%. Bids for a nominal amount of ISK 1,780 million at a yield of 3.95% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 5,200 m.

The bonds constitute Tier 2 capital under Icelandic act on financial undertakings no. 161/2002. Both series pay interest semi-annually, mature in January 2030 and are callable on and after January 2025. The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland.