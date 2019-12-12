BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced Silverline Title & Escrow, LLC now is offering title, escrow and settlement services to eXp Realty residential clients in 15 additional states (Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia). Silverline also services eXp Realty in Florida and Tennessee.



Part of the eXp Preferred Partner program, Silverline Title & Escrow offers eXp Realty agents and buyers white glove service on every transaction, including a mobile or remote closing, a dedicated advisor and no junk fees. The eXp Preferred Partner program provides eXp Realty agents and their clients with a marketplace for home-buying and selling services. All eXp Realty Preferred Partners are vetted by eXp Realty to ensure that they will offer industry-leading services.

Silverline Title & Escrow is built to seamlessly integrate with other eXp Preferred Partner services such as mortgage origination to keep agents, homebuyers, lenders and settlement service providers informed and on track for a faster and smoother closing.

“eXp Realty now offers Silverline Title & Escrow in 17 U.S. states and we’re thrilled to bring their service to these new regions," said eXp World Holdings Vice President, Affiliated Services, Ted Laatz. “Buyers are looking for trusted and reliable service throughout their real estate experience and our title and escrow advisors are ready to help every step of the way.”

