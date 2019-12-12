Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Esters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fatty Esters, Phosphate Esters, Acrylic Esters, Cellulose Esters, Allyl and Aromatic Esters), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. esters market size is expected to reach USD 4.99 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8%, as per this report.
Esters are extensively used in cosmetics to increase the smoothness and stability of the product. They are replacing numerous animal-based and toxic chemicals in creams, lotions, infant care solutions, and other personal care products, which is propelling the demand for esters massively.
Major corporations that are dominant in North America are shifting their FAE production capabilities to cater to high potential markets in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America. This dynamic is likely to drive consumption in the respective regions. Growing governmental support in the form of tax incentives to shift away from the utilization of conventional fossil fuels to biofuels & renewable resources is another major driver for the FAE market.
Expansion in the commercial sector coupled with ongoing investments in highway & street development is projected to boost acrylate applications in these sectors. Favorable initiatives, such as MAP-21, had a significant contribution in driving construction spending in surface transportation projects such as bridges, transit systems, and highways.
The industry participants are inclined towards the development of innovative products, and packaging related solutions for the esters market. Recent innovations include the development of a unique heated tote to proficiently manage sterol esters, which are to be used in creamy products as butter spreads while packaging, to decrease wastage and promote cost savings.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segmental Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Esters value chain analysis
3.3.1 Vendor landscape
3.4 Regulatory framework
3.5 Esters market dynamics
3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.5.1.1 Increasing construction spending
3.5.1.2 Changing consumer behavior regarding health & lifestyle
3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.2.1 Low prices of mineral lubricants
3.6 Key opportunities prioritized
3.7 Business Environment Analysis
3.7.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.7.1.1 Supplier Power
3.7.1.2 Buyer Power
3.7.1.3 Substitution Threat
3.7.1.4 Threat from New Entrant
3.7.1.5 Competitive Rivalry
3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.7.2.1 Political Landscape
3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape
3.7.2.3 Social Landscape
3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape
3.7.2.5 Economic Landscape
3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape
Chapter 4 U.S. Esters Product Outlook
4.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025
4.2 Fatty esters
4.3 Phosphate esters
4.4 Acrylic esters
4.5 Cellulose esters
4.6 Allyl and aromatic esters
4.7 Others
Chapter 5 End-use Landscape
5.1 Eastman Chemical Company
5.2 Solvay S.A.
5.3 PCC Chemax Inc.
5.4 Archer Daniel Midland Company
5.5 BASF SE
5.6 DuPont Industrial Biosciences
5.7 Sasol Limited
5.8 Stepan Company
5.9 Croda International
5.10 Evonik Industries AG.
5.11 Arkema
5.12 Lanxess
5.13 Ashland, Inc.
5.14 Dow Chemical Company
5.15 AkzoNobel, Inc.
5.16 PMC Biogenix
5.17 Honeywell
5.18 Rotuba
5.19 Elementis Specialties
5.20 Valtris Specialty Chemicals
5.21 LG Chem Ltd.
5.22 Innospec
5.23 Polymer Plastics Co. LC
Chapter 6 End-user Landscape
6.1 End-use overview
6.2 Stephenson Group Limited
6.3 Revlon, Inc.
6.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.5 DuPont
6.6 ExxonMobil
6.7 Industrial Lubricants, Inc.
6.8 L'oreal S.A.
6.9 CIMCOOL Fluid Technology, LLC
6.10 Proctor & Gamble
6.11 Johnson & Johnson
6.12 Merck & Co., Inc.
6.13 Behr Process Corporation
6.14 RPM International
6.15 Delta Fuel Company, Inc.
6.16 The Lubrizol Corporation
6.17 Chevron Corporation
6.18 Afton Chemical Corporation
6.19 Infineum International Ltd.
6.20 Valvoline International, Inc.
6.21 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.22 BP
6.23 Total S.A.
6.24 Fuchs Petrolub SE
6.25 Pennzoil
6.26 Amsoil, Inc.
6.27 Phillips 66
6.28 Cargill, Inc.
6.29 RT Vanderbilt Company, Inc.
6.30 Peach State Labs, LLC
6.31 Bel-Ray Company, Inc.
6.32 Arrmaz Custom Chemicals
