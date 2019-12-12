Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Capital Management Market by Software (Core HR, Applicant Tracking System, HR Analytics, Workforce Management), Service, Deployment Type (cloud and on-premises), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HCM market is estimated to be USD 16.7 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 26.5 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period.



The HCM market comprises major solution providers, such as Workday (US), Oracle (US), ADP (US), SAP (UK), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Ultimate Software (US), Ceridian (US), SumTotal (US), Kronos (US), Infor (US), Cornerstone (US), Meta4 (US), Ramco Systems (India), Bamboo HR (US), Namely (US), and Workforce Software (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the HCM market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing government regulations and growing need to monitor entire employee lifecycle are the major factors that will drive the adoption of HCM solutions across enterprises



The integration of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), with HCM solutions, is expected to be one of the strongest factors for HCM solution and services adoption across regions.



Cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Majority of HCM solutions are expected to be deployed in the cloud, and so cloud-based deployment will outperform the on-premises deployment and will have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises are moving toward cloud-based deployment to minimize operational costs and achieve greater ease in sharing data with multiple parties.



BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2019



The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is one of the early adopters of HCM solutions to effectively manage the entire lifecycle of employees. The same trend is expected to be there in the coming years, and the vertical is expected to adopt HCM solutions to manage internal as well as external employees. BFSI enterprises deal with a diverse workforce from office employees, contingent workforce, third-party workforce, and others. As the vertical needs to manage these workforces and comply with government regulations, the vertical will have the highest adoption of HCM solutions and services.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be the top adopter of HCM solutions where the vertical will have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The APAC region has huge potential in terms of adoption due to the presence of countries such as India, China, and Japan, growing workforce, and huge number of small and medium enterprises. Small and medium enterprises are expected to have high adoption of HCM solutions in the next 5 years due to the rising demand by these enterprises to manage their workforce.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Human Capital Management Market

4.2 Market By Vertical and Region

4.3 Market By Deployment Type

4.4 Market By Component

4.5 Market By Organization Size

4.6 Market Potential



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Innovation Spotlight

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Integration of AI and ML in HCM Suites

5.3.1.2 Need for Reducing HR-Related Costs Fueling the Market Demand

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Security Concerns Over Cloud-Based Deployment

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Software Solutions

5.3.3.2 Advancements in Potential Markets

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Data Inconsistency Due to the Adoption of Multiple Advanced Technologies and HR Standards Among Businesses

5.3.4.2 Lack of Competent Resources

5.4 Industry Trends

5.4.1 Developed Unified System of Global HR Records With Improved Scalability and Real-Time Reporting Through Human Capital Management

5.4.2 Increased Resource Availability Through Elimination of Substantial Manual Tasks Using Human Capital Management Solution

5.4.3 Streamlined Global HR Operations, Enhanced Employee Experience, and Increased Organizational Agility and Speed With Human Capital Management Solutions



6 Human Capital Management Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Market By Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Core HR

7.2.1 Benefits and Claims Management

7.2.2 Payroll and Compensation Management

7.2.3 Learning Management

7.2.4 Succession Planning

7.3 Applicant Tracking System

7.4 HR Analytics

7.5 Workforce Management

7.5.1 Absence Management

7.5.2 Performance Management

7.5.3 Workforce Scheduling

7.5.4 Time and Attendance Management

7.5.5 Workforce Analytics



8 Human Capital Management Market By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Integration and Implementation

8.3 Support and Maintenance

8.4 Consulting



9 Market By Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Market By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



11 Market By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Government

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Telecom and IT

11.6 Consumer Goods and Retail

11.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.8 Energy and Utilities

11.9 Transportation and Logistics

11.10 Others



12 Human Capital Management Market By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 United States

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 United Kingdom

12.3.2 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

12.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Mexico

12.6.2 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.1.3 Innovators

13.1.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Workday

14.3 Oracle

14.4 ADP

14.5 SAP

14.6 Microsoft

14.7 IBM

14.8 Ultimate Software

14.9 Ceridian

14.10 SumTotal

14.11 Kronos

14.12 Talentsoft

14.13 Employwise

14.14 People strategy

14.15 Infor

14.16 Cornerstone OnDemand

14.17 Meta4

14.18 Ramco Systems

14.19 BambooHR

14.20 Namely

14.21 Workforce Software



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3let1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

