Washington DC, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world’s largest cruise industry trade organization, is releasing the 2020 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook report. According to the analysis, cruising sustained 1,177,000 jobs equaling $50.24 billion in wages and salaries and $150 billion total output worldwide in 2018.
The report also finds an industry-wide commitment to responsible tourism practices, with a focus on environmental sustainability and destination stewardship. The report highlights the industry’s $22 billion investment in the development of new energy efficient technologies, partnerships with local governments in key destinations, and a commitment to reducing its rate of carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 2008.
“While demand for cruising has reached new heights, the cruise industry is accelerating our efforts to be a leader in responsible tourism,” said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO, CLIA. “Our members are at the forefront of best practices designed to protect the sanctity of the destinations we visit and enhance the experiences of travelers and residents alike."
Newly released data shows 32 million passengers are expected to set sail in 2020. To meet ongoing demand, CLIA Cruise Lines are scheduled to debut 19 new ocean ships in the upcoming year, resulting in a total of 278 CLIA Cruise Line ocean ships projected to be in operation by the end of 2020.
Industry growth results in positive economic progress in communities around the world. According to the newly released CLIA 2018 Global Economic Impact Analysis, passengers spend $376 in port cities before boarding a cruise and spend $101 in each visiting port destination during a cruise. North America accounts for the highest rate of cruisers with 14.2 million North Americans cruising in 2018.
“The industry’s economic impact is a big part of the story, especially as it relates to our passengers’ contributions to local economies and the diverse workforce onboard our ships,” said Craighead. “We recognize that with growth comes increased responsibility to raise the bar in all aspects of what we do to ensure cruising remains a force for good and the best way to experience the world.”
2020 Cruise Industry Trends
For the full 2020 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook findings, visit: https://cruising.org/news-and-research/research/2019/december/state-of-the-cruise-industry-outlook-2020.
