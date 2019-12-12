A new self-guided cycling tour in the Washington state capital region, along the dynamic, 22-mile Chehalis-Western Trail launches today, joining the existing tour along the 14-mile Yelm-Tenino Trail at BikingBeyond.com.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new self-guided cycling tour in the Washington state capital region, along the dynamic, 22-mile Chehalis-Western Trail launches today. Joining the existing tour along the 14-mile Yelm-Tenino Trail at BikingBeyond.com , this new digital guide points visitors to new experiences along the trail, ranging from where to find the best cup of coffee to an off-the-beaten path sculpture park that’s only accessible by bike.



“With a vast network of top-notch paved trails, wide open spaces and unmatched natural beauty, the Olympia region is widely known as a top spot for cyclists,” said Shauna Stewart, CEO of Experience Olympia & Beyond. “Biking Beyond, and the launch of the Chehalis-Western Trail guide, connects visitors with these well-loved trails, as well as the best spots to stop, explore and sample along the way.”

The guide recommends beginning at the north trailhead with plenty of parking at the Woodard Bay Natural Resources Conservation Area . Families, foodies and outdoor adventurists can then pick from the variety of stops on the guide to create a custom ride. A few highlights include:

At the junction with the Karen Fraser Woodland Trail, swing left for a quick cup of freshly roasted coffee at Olympic Crest Coffee Roasters .

. Find world-class birdwatching between the two Chambers Lakes . The shallow lakes are home to largemouth bass, yellow perch and catfish. For those packing a picnic, the trailhead also has bathrooms and a picnic area for a picturesque lunch.

. The shallow lakes are home to largemouth bass, yellow perch and catfish. For those packing a picnic, the trailhead also has bathrooms and a picnic area for a picturesque lunch. Try the lemon twist prawns and a fried pickle burger with locally sourced meat at Lady of the Lake Public House and Offut Lake . Take in the views on the wrap-around patio at Lady of the Lake Public House, and then consider an electric motorboat, pedal boat or kayak rental to take in the views at Offut Lake.

. Take in the views on the wrap-around patio at Lady of the Lake Public House, and then consider an electric motorboat, pedal boat or kayak rental to take in the views at Offut Lake. Visit Wolf Haven International , a sanctuary for rescued wolves or Monarch Sculpture Park , an outdoor oasis with more than 110 whimsical, interactive and thought-provoking installations.

, a sanctuary for rescued wolves or , an outdoor oasis with more than 110 whimsical, interactive and thought-provoking installations. At the end of the trail, find the junction with Yelm-Tenino Trail and the charming towns of Rainier, Tenino and Yelm. Before returning, satiate a sweet tooth at Main Street Cookie Co. in Rainier or take in the history of sandstone in Tenino with a dip in the Quarry Pool.

Bike maps and more information can be accessed at BikingBeyond.com . Printed bike maps can be found at the visitor centers around the region listed here . Cyclists can bring a bike or borrow one for free, courtesy of the Tenino Yellow Bicycle Project .

