Houston, TX, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (the “Company” or “Sentinel”) today announced that its public warrantholders approved an amendment to the warrant agreement (the “Warrant Agreement Amendment”) that governs all of the Company’s outstanding warrants at a special meeting of the Company’s public warrantholders held on December 9, 2019. The Warrant Agreement Amendment provides that each of the Company’s outstanding public warrants will automatically convert into the right to receive $0.02 per whole public warrant on such date as determined by the Company. The Company expects that it will pay $0.02 for each outstanding public warrant on or about December 17, 2019, following which the Company will have no warrants outstanding. The Company intends to continue to evaluate appropriate transaction opportunities.

