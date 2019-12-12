MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Bank, the banking subsidiary of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), announced the launch of a promotional campaign about its new line of checking products designed to simplify and reward customers. The bank’s three new checking products reward clients for depth and loyalty of their relationship.



The new accounts ­— FirstView , SmartView and TotalView Checking — come with a new set of features and benefits based on how customers prefer to access their banking services. A customer may choose a savings account at no additional charge with each product, premium interest on checking balances, and additional bonus interest based on the customer’s longevity with the bank.

“Our customers let us know that they prioritize simple, clear products which solve the financial problems they face and are built around creating differentiated offerings,” said Tammy LoCascio, executive vice president of consumer banking. “By understanding our clients’ financial challenges, we designed streamlined checking products to address their banking needs, offer them more value and allow us to reward customer relationships with better rates.”

This new checking product line was developed following more than a year of research by First Horizon on financial trends, engaging with customers to learn their evolving preferences and developing new technology.

About First Horizon’s New Checking Accounts

Three new accounts designed based on customer preferences and banking habits

Free digital and mobile banking

Free ATM usage at more than 43,000 First Horizon or Allpoint networks (when opening a savings account)

Ability to earn premium interest on accounts (certain requirements apply)

Receive refunds on any foreign ATM fees (certain requirements apply)

First Horizon expanded these checking services by understanding our changing customer habits and making a commitment to take action to provide its customers with better services. To learn more about First Horizon’s new checking offerings and to sign up for the Bank’s checking recommender tool, please visit https://firsthorizon.com/checking

About First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial are part of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN). The company’s banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee.



First Horizon Bank operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. First Horizon Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

