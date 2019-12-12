Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Consumer and Finance Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In consumer and finance sectors, technology of Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to have the potential to be among one of the most developed technologies.



AI is increasing innovation in every sector, but it has major applications in the sectors of consumer goods, retail and finance, where organizations deal with high volume of consumer and business-related data. AI technology basically simulates human-like behavior in machines for analysis of algorithms and statistical techniques to improve the performance of the computer system and carry out profitable output.



In recent years, the need to improvise the efficiency of the supply chain has become vital for retailers to compete with big retailers such as Amazon. This is because the majority of the population purchasing online and returning online is increasing as the customers expect to browse merchandise on their laptop or phone in order to save time.



The retailers need to improve their supply chain visibility to meet the demands of the customer, and this is increasing the adoption of technologies like RFID and barcodes. The RFID provides the retailers with the ability to track pallets wherever they go. They can also track items being sold on the floor: this technology offers efficient management of inventory and improves loss prevention efforts on the sales floor. Thus, technologies have become most integral parts of business process in consumer industry.



Also, in finance industry, technologies like AI, mobile wallets, payment gateways and security solutions are gaining momentum with massive deployment of web-based applications. Due to development and modernization in every stream, financial institutions are also racing to achieve a prominent role by introducing a new mode of banking and payment procedures by launching the mobile wallet, which offers faster transactions and a highly secured mode of payment, as well as giving consumers a better experience and a secure mode of mobile transaction.



To gain market competitiveness, mobile wallet app vendors are launching new platforms by establishing partnerships with financial institutes in the global market. For instance, in December 2018, Apple Pay launched in Belgium and Kazakhstan with partnership of BNP Paribas Fortis, along with its subsidiaries Hello Bank and Fintro, for both Mastercard and Visa-based card users.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 FinTech: Investment, Innovation, Ideology and Technology (FIN001A)

Definitions

The Fintech Ecosystem

Product Segments

Market Drivers/Challenges

Chapter 3 Global Supply Chain Analytics: Technologies Market (CON001A)

Key Types of Supply Chain Analytics Solutions

Key Enterprises of Supply Chain Analytics Solutions

Key Types of Services Offered by Supply Chain Analytics

Key End-User Industries of Supply Chain Analytics Solutions

Chapter 4 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market: Global Considerations (CON002A)

Key CIAM Solution Types

Key CIAM Service Types

CIAM Solutions by Enterprise Size

Key CIAM Deployment Types

Key CIAM End-User Industries

Chapter 5 North American E-cigarette and Legal Cannabis Markets (CON003A)

History of E-cigarettes

History of Cannabis

Description of E-cigarettes

Description of Legal Cannabis

E-cigarette Market Trends

Cannabis Market Trends

Advantages and Disadvantages of E-cigarettes

Some of the Medical Benefits of Cannabis

Health Risks

Recent Developments in the E-cigarettes Industry in U.S.

Chapter 6 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Global Markets (FIN002A)

Advantages of Mobile Wallets

Components of Mobile Payment

Infrastructure Status for Near-Field Communication POS

Mobile Wallet Procurement Systems and Life Cycle Management

Mobile Wallet Payment Framework

Market Dynamics

Legislation and Regulation

Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Consumer Electronics: A Global Market Outlook (CON004A)

Market Dynamics

Upcoming Technologies

Current Market Scenario

