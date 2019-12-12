New York, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for personalized therapy, increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases, technological advancements, favorable government initiatives, availability of financial support for research and development are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Pharmacogenomics Market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market was valued at USD 5.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%. Pharmacogenomics is the study of the drug interaction with an individual’s genes. This technology shows how inherited genes affect the way medications work for each person. Various drugs act in different manner for each individual, as each of the individual inherit different gene thus one drug can be effective and safe for a person but it may be harmful for another people. Rising incidences of bizarre adverse drug reactions and resistance to the therapeutic treatments such as increasing cases of antibiotic resistance cases, and non-registered adverse reactions to drugs from sulpha-class and others are giving rise to the demand for personalized medicine which leading the growth of the pharmacogenomics market.

Personalized medicine is the alteration of medical treatment as per the individual characteristics of each patient. These medicines use an individual’s genetic information to provide efficient and effective pharmacological activity. In cancer, personalized medicine uses specific information of tumor to diagnose, plan the treatment, find out how well treatment is working, or make a prognosis. For example, personalized medicine is used in case of HER-2 positive breast cancer to detect the tumor cells and treat the cancer. Oncology is among the first medical specialties to apply personalized medicine other than cancer it is applicable in various target cell diseases such as various infections, cardiovascular diseases and others.

Severe technological developments are the major factor fueling the demand of pharmacogenomics in the market field. For instance, the SmatAmp method enables the detection of genetic polymorphisms or mutations in target genes within 30-40 min without DNA isolation and PCR amplification. Increasing Foreign Direct investment (FDI), globalization and medical tourism are enhancing the surge for drug discovery and development in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, leading to increased demand of the pharmacogenomics market. However, high cost in association with processing and high capital investment for R&D of pharmacogenomics (PGx) study, and lack of skilled personnel may hamper the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Various players in pharmacogenomics market are engaged in promoting user friendly techniques. For instance, Abbott has launched a new point-of-care test called m-PIMA HIV-1/2 VL in the Netherlands for quick, accurate and easy management of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection

During 2019-2026, pharmacogenomics (PGx) market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 8.8% and 8.4% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of chronic target diseases across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

The PCR technology among other pharmacogenomics technologies dominates the market with highest market share in the year 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2026

Based on application segment, the oncology is expected to account for the CAGR 8.8% of the global pharmacogenomics market, as increasing prevalence of cancer across the world

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the CAGR 9.7% of the global pharmacogenomics market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to high prevalence of target diseases, increased healthcare expenditure and high CROs and FDI to promote R&D practices in the region

Slow rate of commercialization, high costs involved in research and development, and lack of skilled professionals are among the key factors likely to hamper growth of the market

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, LLC, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Cancer Genetics, Inc., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Genomic Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the pharmacogenomics (PGx) market on the basis of products & services, technology, application, end use, and region:

Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Products Kits Assay & Reagents Instruments Software

Services Genotyping SNP Identification Pharmacogenetic Testing Other Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real Time PCR qPCR Digital PCR

DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

Mass Spectrometry

Gel Electrophoresis

Hybridization Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Others

Microarray

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology/Psychiatry

Cardiovascular

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Research Organisation

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

