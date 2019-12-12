New York, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for personalized therapy, increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases, technological advancements, favorable government initiatives, availability of financial support for research and development are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Pharmacogenomics Market during forecast period.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market was valued at USD 5.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%. Pharmacogenomics is the study of the drug interaction with an individual’s genes. This technology shows how inherited genes affect the way medications work for each person. Various drugs act in different manner for each individual, as each of the individual inherit different gene thus one drug can be effective and safe for a person but it may be harmful for another people. Rising incidences of bizarre adverse drug reactions and resistance to the therapeutic treatments such as increasing cases of antibiotic resistance cases, and non-registered adverse reactions to drugs from sulpha-class and others are giving rise to the demand for personalized medicine which leading the growth of the pharmacogenomics market.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2296
Personalized medicine is the alteration of medical treatment as per the individual characteristics of each patient. These medicines use an individual’s genetic information to provide efficient and effective pharmacological activity. In cancer, personalized medicine uses specific information of tumor to diagnose, plan the treatment, find out how well treatment is working, or make a prognosis. For example, personalized medicine is used in case of HER-2 positive breast cancer to detect the tumor cells and treat the cancer. Oncology is among the first medical specialties to apply personalized medicine other than cancer it is applicable in various target cell diseases such as various infections, cardiovascular diseases and others.
Severe technological developments are the major factor fueling the demand of pharmacogenomics in the market field. For instance, the SmatAmp method enables the detection of genetic polymorphisms or mutations in target genes within 30-40 min without DNA isolation and PCR amplification. Increasing Foreign Direct investment (FDI), globalization and medical tourism are enhancing the surge for drug discovery and development in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, leading to increased demand of the pharmacogenomics market. However, high cost in association with processing and high capital investment for R&D of pharmacogenomics (PGx) study, and lack of skilled personnel may hamper the market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pharmacogenomics-pgx-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the pharmacogenomics (PGx) market on the basis of products & services, technology, application, end use, and region:
Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2296
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)
Browse more similar reports on Biotechnology category by Reports And Data
In vivo CRO Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vivo-cro-market
Cell Surface Markers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cell-surface-markers-market
Gene Expression Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gene-expression-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: