NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time at the Company’s headquarters in Newark, California.



ShotSpotter’s executive management team will discuss how the Company’s gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis technology is helping to reduce gun violence in over 100 cities. Attendees will also tour ShotSpotter’s Incident Review Center (IRC) and see a demonstration of Missions, which supports precision-oriented policing strategies.

A live audio webcast of the event and slide presentation will be made available via the investor relations page of the company’s website . An archived replay will be available following the event at the same link.

About ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company .

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com