NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the “Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share to be paid on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2020.



About CoreCivic

