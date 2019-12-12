ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the first quarter (twelve weeks) of fiscal 2020, ended November 24, 2019.



Net sales for the first quarter were $36.24 billion, an increase of 5.6 percent from $34.31 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the first quarter fiscal 2020 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks Adjusted* U.S. 4.7% 5.0% Canada 2.9% 5.1% Other International 3.2% 4.5% Total Company 4.3% 5.0% E-commerce 5.5% 5.7%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Total and comparable sales were negatively impacted by approximately one-half percent due to Thanksgiving occurring a week later this year. E-commerce sales in the quarter were negatively impacted by an estimated 12 percentage points.

Net income for the quarter was $844 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $767 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, last year. This year’s first quarter reflects a $77 million ($0.17 per diluted share) tax benefit related to stock-based compensation, compared to a $59 million ($0.13 per diluted share) similar benefit last year.

Costco currently operates 785 warehouses, including 546 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, December 12, 2019, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and “Play Webcast”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203

Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended

November 24, 2019

November 25, 2018

REVENUE Net sales $ 36,236 $ 34,311 Membership fees 804 758 Total revenue $ 37,040 35,069 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 32,233 30,623 Selling, general and administrative 3,732 3,475 Preopening expenses 14 22 Operating income 1,061 949 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (38 ) (36 ) Interest income and other, net 35 22 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,058 935 Provision for income taxes 202 158 Net income including noncontrolling interests 856 777 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (12 ) (10 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 844 $ 767 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 1.91 $ 1.75 Diluted $ 1.90 $ 1.73 Shares used in calculation (000’s): Basic 441,818 439,157 Diluted 443,680 442,749





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited) Subject to Reclassification November 24, 2019 September 1, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,027 $ 8,384 Short-term investments 993 1,060 Receivables, net 1,711 1,535 Merchandise inventories 13,818 11,395 Other current assets 1,094 1,111 Total current assets 26,643 23,485 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Land 6,533 6,417 Buildings and improvements 17,712 17,136 Equipment and fixtures 8,243 7,801 Construction in progress 803 1,272 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (12,054 ) (11,736 ) Net property and equipment 21,237 20,890 OTHER ASSETS Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,508 — Other long-term assets 954 1,025 TOTAL ASSETS $ 51,342 $ 45,400 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 14,440 $ 11,679 Accrued salaries and benefits 3,159 3,176 Accrued member rewards 1,193 1,180 Deferred membership fees 1,817 1,711 Current portion of long-term debt 1,700 1,699 Other current liabilities 3,956 3,792 Total current liabilities 26,265 23,237 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,107 5,124 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,353 — Other long-term liabilities 1,393 1,455 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,118 29,816 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 441,778,000 and 439,625,000 shares issued and outstanding 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 6,391 6,417 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,321 ) (1,436 ) Retained earnings 10,787 10,258 Total Costco stockholders’ equity 15,861 15,243 Noncontrolling interests 363 341 TOTAL EQUITY 16,224 15,584 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 51,342 $ 45,400



