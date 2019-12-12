Logo Caption: Minute Loan Center is a pioneering alternative finance company helping people in a pinch get short-term funds, perfect credit not required. MLC is a community lender with decades of experience serving our neighbors. We lead the way with products designed around customer success and additional services such as MLC Coupons and First Avenu to help people live their best life. Minute Loan Center | https://www.minuteloancenter.com/locations/?id=st-george

Logo Caption: Minute Loan Center is a pioneering alternative finance company helping people in a pinch get short-term funds, perfect credit not required. MLC is a community lender with decades of experience serving our neighbors. We lead the way with products designed around customer success and additional services such as MLC Coupons and First Avenu to help people live their best life. Minute Loan Center | https://www.minuteloancenter.com/locations/?id=st-george

Contribution Image Caption: Minute Loan Center, St. George, Utah makes a contribution to Switchpoint Center to help serve people in crisis. This is part of Minute Loan Center’s Extra Mile community program where each a different store will make a donation to a charity or resource they select. This is Alesha Arviso, Store Manager presenting Carol Hollowell, Switchpoint’s Executive Director. Minute Loan Center | https://www.minuteloancenter.com/locations/?id=st-george

St. George, Utah, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minute Loan Center is a leading provider of immediate small loan financial assistance and a proponent of supporting the needs of the local community by giving back. As a gesture of thanksgiving, the team at Minute Loan Center, St. George recently donated $500 to Washington County’s Switchpoint Community Resource Center.

Switchpoint is a nonprofit organization that serves people in crisis, by supplying meals, clothing and shelter to those in need. Switchpoint serves over 4,200 individuals, of which over 1,200 are children. During the holiday season, resources are strapped to the maximum and donations such as this allow Switchpoint to serve more people and change more lives for the good.

“I challenged the team here at Minute Loan Center, St. George to find a local charity or community partner to share our support with during this season of giving. Consensus drew us to the Switchpoint Community Resource Center and having seen their public impact first hand, we know we made a great choice and that our donation will make a difference,” shared Alesha Arvizo, Store Manager, Minute Loan Center, St. George, Utah.

“When a donation like yours contributes to changing lives, words like “thank you” seem inadequate to express our appreciation. And yet, we do thank you,” stated the Switchpoint’s Board of Directors President David Dangerfield. Carol Hollowell, Switchpoint’s Executive Director added, “So appreciate your support, thank you for being one of all of us.”

Minute Loan Centers National Director of Operations, George Gutenberg announced that the Minute Loan Center of St. George, Utah is the first location to participate in the launch of the Extra Mile program. Each quarter going forward, multiple locations across the United States will be making charitable donations to community focused organizations within each of their own regions. Minute Loan Centers National Director of Operations, George Gutenberg stated, “This is a way for Minute Loan Centers to honor and support the communities that power each location and go the Extra Mile .”

Minute Loan Center is a pioneering alternative finance company helping people in a pinch get short-term funds, perfect credit not required. Operating in Delaware, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada and Utah, MLC is a community lender with decades of experience serving our neighbors. We lead the way with products designed around customer success and additional services such as MLC Coupons and First Avenu to help people live their best life.

Minute Loan Center, St. George, Utah has moved to 2736 E. Red Cliffs Drive Suite 3, St. George, UT 84790, right off West Red Hills Parkway near Albertson's

Switchpoint Community Resource Center is a non-profit organization. The mission is to empower homeless families and individuals in Southern Utah by providing individualized, comprehensive plans that supports them on their journey to self-sufficiency and give them the opportunity to contribute to the community. Switchpoint has grown to include a community food pantry, thrift store, a dog boarding and grooming business, as well as other ventures that benefit the nonprofit and its clients. Switchpoint operates through grants, donations and volunteer support.

