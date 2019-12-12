Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines IT Industry - By Hardware Market (Computer Sales and Peripherals Sales, By IT-BPO Market (Contact Center, Software Development, Transcription, Animation and Other BPOs), By Software Market (Software Development and Software Publishing) and By Antivirus Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Philippines is officially a bilingual nation, thereby distinguishing Filipino as the national language and both Filipino and English as the official languages for business communication. As of today, the primary verticals/sector of ITES sector in the Philippines include software development and publishing, call centers, BPO, animation, production and sales of hardware components. The industry has showcased tremendous growth in terms of revenues. The growth is driven by increasing FDI from foreign players and multiple employment opportunities available for Filipinos.



Philippines Hardware Market



In accordance with the International Data Corporation, IT spending in the Philippines was observed to be majorly skewed towards hardware components. Majority of the IT spend by enterprises focused on purchase devices such as PC, laptops, smartphones, tablets and others. Philippines ' hardware market size was witnessed to increase over the years both in terms of sales volumes and revenues. Competition within the Philippines hardware market was observed to be mildly fragmented with the presence of significant players such as Samsung, Acer, Apple, Asus, LG, Toshiba, Vaio, Lenovo and others. Over the forecast period of 2018-2023, the country's hardware market revenues are further estimated to increase owing to a potential rise in the overall sales of computers and peripherals



Philippines IT-BPO Market



The BPO boom in the Philippines has not only been led by traditional low value added call centers but also through high end outsourcing or KPOs. The country's IT-BPO market revenues were observed to grow during the review period 2012-2018. Call/Contact centers comprise a major proportion of the Philippines IT-BPO sector and have been using their potential of creative design, talent workforce, large number of legal professionals and accountants. Competition within the Philippines IT-BPO market was observed to be mildly fragmented with the presence of both domestic and international players such as Accenture, Convergys, JPMorgan, Sutherland, 24/7 Philippines Inc, Telephilippines and others. The BPO industry of the Philippines is expected to get influenced by emergence of AIS (Artificial Intelligence Systems) for instance, AI-powered translators which would affect the wide use of English in the country.



Philippines Software Market



Over the past few decades, software development in the Philippines has become one of the more established sub-sectors of the country's IT and IT-ES industry along with the presence of both domestic and international firms that are capable of delivering services and products that match up with the rigid global standards. In comparison to the other Southeast nations like China and India, critical factors that are adding momentum to the country's software industry are its cultural and western-accent similarities especially with the US; cost competitiveness and good knowledge in terms of IT background; thus proving to be a more useful resource. Major Players operating within the Philippines software industry include IBM, Accenture, Genpact; UST Global, Pointwest, Existglobal, Capgemini, HP and others. Over the forecast period, Philippine's software market is expected to grow owing to the increasing number of software-centric startups within the country.



Philippines Antivirus Market



The growing concern for cybersecurity and prevention of virus attacks has led several Filipino companies to adopt total security solutions consisting of internet security, anti-spyware, malware, anti-virus and others. In terms of revenues, the country's antivirus market showcased year on year growth during 2012-2018 and was dominated by the enterprise segment, followed by the retail segment. Most of the companies were witnessed to use Microsoft Defender instead of any other anti-virus system as it comes in a pre-installed format within the PC itself. Competition within the antivirus industry was witnessed to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a limited number of players in the country. Some of the leading companies in this segment are international namely Trend Micro, Sophos, Norton McAfee, Symantec, Kaspersky, Avast, ESET and others. However, several domestic firms have also been emerging in this market. Increasing number of internet users across various verticals is anticipated to boost the demand for antivirus solutions in the near future to avoid any data breach or illegal cyber activity.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Introduction to the Philippines IT Industry

Philippines Hardware Market

Philippines IT-BPO Market

Philippines Software Market

Philippines Antivirus Market

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definition and Size

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Research Methodology

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Conclusion

3. Stakeholders in the Philippines IT Industry



4. Introduction to the Philippines IT Industry



5. Philippines Hardware Market

5.1. Introduction to Philippines Hardware Market

5.2. Value Chain Analysis in the Philippines Hardware Market

Major Entities Involved in Value Chain

Major Problems in Value Chain

5.3. Philippines Hardware Market Size, 2012-2018P

Snapshot on Philippines Electronics Components Manufacturing

5.4. Philippines Hardware Market Segmentation, 2012-2018P

5.4.1. By Computers, Peripherals and Others, 2012-2018P

By Laptop Type (Fixed and Convertible Laptops), 2012-2017

By Tablet Type (Android, IOS and Windows), 2012-2017

5.4.2. By Distribution Channel (Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers, Internet Retailing and Mixed Retailers), 2012-2018P

5.5. Trends and Developments in the Philippines Hardware Market

Preferred Investment Destination of Foreign Players

PC Hardware Launches

The Industrial Internet of Things

Price Variation in Hardware Components

Decline in the PC Device Market and Home Printing

Virtualization Environment

5.6. Trade Scenario in the Philippines Hardware Market

5.7. Competitive Landscape in the Philippines Hardware Market

5.7.1. Competition Scenario in the Philippines Hardware Market

5.7.2. Market Share of Major Players Operating in the Philippines Hardware Market, 2014-2017

5.8. Philippines Hardware Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018P-2023E

5.8.1. By Computers and PC Peripherals, 2023E

5.9. Emerging Technological Trends in the Philippines Hardware Market



6. Philippines IT-BPO Market

6.1. Introduction to Philippines IT-BPO Market

Why Philippines is the Leading IT-BPO Sector?

6.2. Philippines IT-BPO Market Size, 2012-2018P

6.3. Philippines IT-BPO Market Segmentation, 2018P

6.3.1. By Type (Contact Center, Software Development, Transcription, Animation and Other BPOs), 2018P

6.3.2. By Export and Domestic Segment, 2012, 2013 and 2018P

By Contact Center, 2012-2013

By Software Development, 2012-2013

By Transcription, 2012-2013

By Animation Segment, 2012-2013

By Other BPOs (Back Office Services, Engineering Development and Game Development), 2012-2013

By Export Destinations (US, Asia Pacific, Europe and Others), 2018P

Cross Comparison of the Philippines IT-BPO Industry with India

6.4. Trends and Developments in the Philippines IT-BPO Market

Rising Filipino Labor force

New Technologies are Emerging in the Philippines IT-BPO Segment

Multitasking to Overcome Skill Shortage

BPOs Open Up to Philippine Startups

Increased Transparency

New Outsourcing Destinations to Emerge in Near Future

Increasing Offshore Ventures in Future

Increase in Technological partnerships

6.5. Issues and Challenges in the Philippines IT-BPO Market

6.6. SWOT Analysis in the Philippines IT-BPO Market

6.7. Comparative Landscape in the Philippines IT-BPO Market

6.7.1. Competition Scenario in the Philippines IT-BPO Market

6.7.2. Market Share of Major Players (Accenture, Convergys, JPMorgan, 24/7 Customer Philippines, Tele-Philippines Inc and Others) Operating In the Philippines IT-BPO Market, 2012

6.8. Philippines IT-BPO Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018P-2023E

6.8.1. By Type (Contact Center, Software Development, Transcription, Animation and Other BPOs), 2023E

6.9. Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines IT-BPO Industry



7. Philippines Software Market

7.1. Introduction to the Philippines Software Market

7.2. Philippines Software Market Size, 2012-2018P

7.3. Philippines Software Market Segmentation, 2018P

7.3.1. By Software Development and Software Publishing, 2018P

By Application Software and System Software, 2018P

7.4. Snapshot on Philippines Multi-Media Software Market

7.5. Snapshot on the Philippines Gaming Software Market

7.6. Snapshot on Cloud Computing Market in Philippines

7.7. Trends and Developments in the Philippines Software Market

Emergence of Technology Start-Up Companies in the Philippines

Software Development towards Gaming is Increasing

Increasing Adoption of Virtualized Environment

Social Media Integration

Greater Cybersecurity Focus

Cloud-Based Data

7.8. Competition Analysis in the Philippines Software Market

7.9. Philippines Software Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018P-2023E

7.10. Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines Software Market

Developing Infrastructure and Human Resource to Promote In-House Software Development

Government Initiatives

8. Philippines Anti-Virus Market

8.1. Introduction to Philippines Anti-Virus Market

8.2. Philippines Anti-Virus Market Size, 2012-2018P

8.3. Philippines Anti-Virus Market Segmentation, 2018P

8.3.1. By Enterprise Customer and Retail Customer, 2018P

8.3.2. By Offline and Online Sales, 2018P

8.3.3. By Security Type (Total Security, Internet Security, Anti-Malware and Anti-Spyware and Anti-Virus), 2018P

Total Security

Internet Security

Anti-Malware and Anti-Spyware

Anti-Virus

8.3.4. By Licenses (5+PC, 3PC, 2 PC and 1 PC), 2018P

8.3.5. By Contracts (Renewal and New), 2018P

Banks readying Compliance with Cyber Security Standards

8.4. Competitive Landscape in the Philippines Anti-Virus Market

8.4.1. Competition Scenario in the Philippines Anti-Virus Market

8.4.2. Major Players (Trend Micro, Sophos, McAfee, Symantec, Kaspersky, ESET and Avast) Operating in the Philippines Antivirus Market

8.4.3. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in the Philippines IT Industry

Trend Micro Philippines

Other Players (Sophos, McAfee, Symantec, Kaspersky, ESET and Avast)

8.5. Snapshot on Cyber Security In Philippines

8.6. End-User Analysis for Selecting an Antivirus Company in the Philippines

8.6.1. Decision Making Parameters Business Enterprises Consider before Selecting an Antivirus Company in the Philippines

8.6.2. Decision Making Parameters Home Users Consider before Selecting an Anti-Virus Company in the Philippines

8.6.3. Pain Points Faced by the Customers after Purchasing an Antivirus Software in the Philippines

8.7. Trends and Developments in Philippines Anti-Virus Market

Increasing Incidents of Cyber Threats in the Philippines

High Level of Risk and Online Threat Towards Mobile Usage

In-Line Anti-malware Technology

Going Low-Tech for E-Mail

Alternative Anti-Virus Approaches

8.8. Technology Developments in the Philippines Anti-Virus Market

8.9. Philippines Antivirus Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018P-2023E

8.9.1. By Enterprise Customer and Retail Customer, 2023E

8.10. Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines Antivirus Market



9. Regulatory Landscape in the Philippines IT Industry

Role of Filipino Government - IT Parks

10. Macroeconomic Factors affecting the Philippines IT Industry, 2012-2022E

10.1. GDP from Philippines Service Sector, 2012-2022E

10.2. FDI in Philippines IT Industry, 2012-2022E

10.3. Number of Business Establishments in the Philippines, 2012-2022E

10.4. Employment in the Philippines IT Sector, 2012-2022E

10.5. Total Number of Financial Institutions in the Philippines, 2012-2022E



Companies Mentioned



24/7 Customer Philippines

Accenture

Acer

Apple

Asus

Avast

Convergys

ESET

IBM

JPMorgan

Kaspersky

Lenovo

Samsung

Sophos

Symantec

Telephilippines Inc.

Trend Micro

