CAP CANA, Dominican Republic, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominican Republic President, Danilo Medina joined Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”) Board of Directors, executives, dignitaries and industry leaders to commemorate the opening of the new all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resort complex in the exclusive community of Cap Cana, yesterday evening.



Hosted by Playa’s Chairman Bruce Wardinski, the ribbon cutting ceremony marked the completion of the first Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara built from the ground up and marked a major expansion for both Playa and the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara brands. Those in attendance included Minister of Environment, Ángel Estévez, Minister of Tourism, Francisco Javier García and Cap Cana Shareholders Council executives, Abraham and Ricardo Hazoury.

“Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana represent the best minds in the business, the best facilities available, the most modern of technology and, most importantly, the legendary hospitality of the Dominican Republic,” said Wardinski. “This is the result of true partnership. From the President and Ministry’s support, to the Hazoury family’s ongoing support of Playa’s vision to transform what all-inclusive means, to the arrival of the legendary Hyatt standard in the Dominican Republic,” continued Wardinski.



A major portfolio expansion for Playa and the Hyatt all-inclusive brands, notable highlights of the new resort complex include an underground cenote-inspired spa, a 14,000 square-foot fitness facility, immersive dining experiences including gourmet Indian cuisine served in an “Orient Express” inspired dining car, an outdoor amphitheater, and a full-scale water-park complete with a lazy river and white knuckle water-slides. The 40-acre resort is located on a half mile stretch of shoreline on one of the most expansive beaches in the Caribbean.

The afternoon ceremony was followed by a cocktail reception and tour for attendees who received a comprehensive first look at the 375-room, Hyatt Zilara and 375-room, Hyatt Ziva.

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana visit, www.PlayaResorts.com



About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 23 resorts (8,690 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.



