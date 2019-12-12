Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oleochemicals Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service focuses on the global market for oleochemicals. Oleochemicals have wide-ranging applications due to the diverse properties that exhibit the needed performance, making them highly adaptable in various industries such as personal care and cosmetics, soaps and detergents, lubricants, rubber and plastics, mining and oilfields, and many others. Oleochemical types include fatty acids, fatty alcohols, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME), and other fatty acid derivatives.



Competitors include manufacturers of oleochemicals, such as BASF Corporation, Oleon NV, Evonik Industries AG, Croda Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, AkzoNobel, ADM, Cargill, Sasol, P&G Chemicals, and others, that sell oleochemicals to companies in the end-use industries.



This is an established industry of 3 decades, driven by significant innovation and R&D involving oleochemicals refinery platform to replace conventional fossil fuel (petrochemical) refinery platform as a sustainable and green alternative. Asia-Pacific leads the demand for oleochemicals by region, followed by the Americas and Europe. The diversity and wide range of applications for oleochemicals in industrial uses such as coatings, resins, lubricants, greases, polymerization, vulcanization, foods and feeds, soaps, and in personal care and cosmetics drive the consumption. The personal care and soaps and detergents applications share more than 50.8% of the oleochemicals demand.



The global oleochemicals market is a growth stage. Population growth and forecast for the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will drive the demand for oleochemicals across application segments such as personal care and cosmetics, soaps and detergents, lubricants, food, and many others. Increasing demand for oleochemicals in key end-user applications such as personal care is expected to improve the growth of the oleochemicals market.



There is a growing demand for bio-based chemicals that can replace petrochemical alternatives. REACH regulations for the low-carbon economy have initiated the high usage of oleochemicals. The popularity of green detergents will spur the oleochemicals-based surfactants market growth.



Increasing awareness on sustainability, health, and safety among end-users (from industries that use both petrochemicals and oleochemicals) will fuel higher consumption of oleochemicals in diverse industries. Technical differences between fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and fatty esters/methyl esters, and other fatty acid derivatives are likely to increase the need for R&D by applications and thus value addition and prices. Personal care and soaps and detergents applications share more than 50% of oleochemicals demand. FAME leads the demand for oleochemicals by type, followed by fatty acids. FAME is usually referred to as biodiesel due to their dominant use as fuel (40.5%).



Asia-Pacific is expanding its market share with increased consumption of oleochemical,s driven by end market expansion. Asia-Pacific not only leads regional shares but also growth rates. Several industries that need oleochemicals have moved to countries in Asia-Pacific due to better economics and logistics (e.g., soaps). Asia-Pacific is the largest oil and fat producer and raw material base for oleochemicals globally, followed by Europe. Thus, Asia-Pacific as a consumer has better control of the production and distribution of oleochemicals. Despite previous economic fluctuations in Western Europe and North America, oleochemicals consumption continues to grow due to the demand for sustainable and renewable green chemicals.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Fact Sheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEOs' Perspective

2. Market Overview and Definitions

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Oleochemicals

Oils and Fats - Primary Raw Materials

Geographic Scope

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type and Region

Total Oleochemicals Market - Value Chain

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Oleochemicals Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Oleochemicals Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type

Average Prices of Oleochemicals - Sample Prices

Average Prices and Market Sizing Discussion of Chemical Types

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue by End Users

Percent Revenue Discussion by End Users

Percent Revenue and Volume by Region

Percent Revenue and Volume Discussion by Region

Market Highlights by Regions

Percent Revenue and Volume by Chemical Type

Percent Revenue and Volume Discussion by Chemical Type

Market Highlights by Chemical Types

Market Highlights by Regions and Chemical Types

Market Life Cycle Analysis by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemical Types

Volume Forecast by Chemical Types

5. Application Trends - Total Oleochemicals Market

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue and Shares by Chemical Types and Applications

Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Personal Care and Cosmetics

Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Food and Animal Feed and Waxes

Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Rubber and Plastics

Impact of Ingredients Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Soaps and Detergents

Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Intermediates

Impact of Ingredient Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Mining and Oilfield and Lubricants and Greases

Impact of Ingredients Market Forces on Oleochemicals Demand - Coatings and Resins, and Textiles Softeners

6. Value Chain and Competitive Analysis - Total Oleochemicals Market

Palm Oil and Oleochemicals Industry - Processes

Palm Oil and Oleochemicals Industry - Products

Palm Oil and Oleochemicals Industry - Palm Plantations and Traders

Palm Oil and Oleochemicals Industry - Profitability

Downstream Palm Oil Value Chain - Types and Derivatives in Use

Downstream Palm Oil Value Chain - Examples of End Users

Downstream Palm Oil Value Chain - Applications, Forms and Participants

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment Discussion

Oleochemical Production - Active Companies

Competitive Factors Assessment

Competitive Factors Assessment Discussion

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Need for Technical Support

Growth Opportunity 2 - Glocalization of Facilities

Growth Opportunity 3 - Branding and Product Positioning

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. CEOs' 360 Degree Perspective on the Oleochemicals Industry

CEOs' 360 Degree Perspective

9. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends' Impact on the Oleochemicals Industry

10. Fatty Acids Market Analysis

Fatty Acids

Industry Value Chain

Market Engineering Measurements

Percent Revenue by End Users

Applications for Fatty Acids by Cuts

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion

11. Fatty Alcohols Market Analysis

Fatty Alcohols

Industry Value Chain

Market Engineering Measurements

Percent Revenue by End Users

Applications for Fatty Alcohols by Cuts

Average Prices - Issue of Natural and Synthetic in North America

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion

12. Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) Market Analysis

Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME)

Market Engineering Measurements

Percent Revenue by End Users

Demand Shares by Regions

Percent Revenue by End Users and Applications

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion

13. Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Analysis

Fatty Acid Derivatives

Fatty Acid Esters

Amides and Amines

Dimers and Sulfonates

Soaps and Glycerin

Market Engineering Measurements

Percent Revenue by Types

Percent Revenue by End User

Revenue and Shares by Types and Applications

Applications by Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion

14. Americas Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Demand Shares by Countries

Market Highlights by Regions and Chemical Types

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Discussion

15. Europe Analysis

16. Asia-Pacific Analysis

17. Rest of the World Analysis

18. Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario

Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario

Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario by Region

Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario by Types of Fats and Oils

Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario - Impact of Biodiesel

Oleochemical Production - Active Companies

19. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



ADM

AkzoNobel

BASF Corporation

Cargill

Croda Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Oleon N.V.

P&G Chemicals

Sasol

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h82dba

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900