Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oleochemicals Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the global market for oleochemicals. Oleochemicals have wide-ranging applications due to the diverse properties that exhibit the needed performance, making them highly adaptable in various industries such as personal care and cosmetics, soaps and detergents, lubricants, rubber and plastics, mining and oilfields, and many others. Oleochemical types include fatty acids, fatty alcohols, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME), and other fatty acid derivatives.
Competitors include manufacturers of oleochemicals, such as BASF Corporation, Oleon NV, Evonik Industries AG, Croda Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, AkzoNobel, ADM, Cargill, Sasol, P&G Chemicals, and others, that sell oleochemicals to companies in the end-use industries.
This is an established industry of 3 decades, driven by significant innovation and R&D involving oleochemicals refinery platform to replace conventional fossil fuel (petrochemical) refinery platform as a sustainable and green alternative. Asia-Pacific leads the demand for oleochemicals by region, followed by the Americas and Europe. The diversity and wide range of applications for oleochemicals in industrial uses such as coatings, resins, lubricants, greases, polymerization, vulcanization, foods and feeds, soaps, and in personal care and cosmetics drive the consumption. The personal care and soaps and detergents applications share more than 50.8% of the oleochemicals demand.
The global oleochemicals market is a growth stage. Population growth and forecast for the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will drive the demand for oleochemicals across application segments such as personal care and cosmetics, soaps and detergents, lubricants, food, and many others. Increasing demand for oleochemicals in key end-user applications such as personal care is expected to improve the growth of the oleochemicals market.
There is a growing demand for bio-based chemicals that can replace petrochemical alternatives. REACH regulations for the low-carbon economy have initiated the high usage of oleochemicals. The popularity of green detergents will spur the oleochemicals-based surfactants market growth.
Increasing awareness on sustainability, health, and safety among end-users (from industries that use both petrochemicals and oleochemicals) will fuel higher consumption of oleochemicals in diverse industries. Technical differences between fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and fatty esters/methyl esters, and other fatty acid derivatives are likely to increase the need for R&D by applications and thus value addition and prices. Personal care and soaps and detergents applications share more than 50% of oleochemicals demand. FAME leads the demand for oleochemicals by type, followed by fatty acids. FAME is usually referred to as biodiesel due to their dominant use as fuel (40.5%).
Asia-Pacific is expanding its market share with increased consumption of oleochemical,s driven by end market expansion. Asia-Pacific not only leads regional shares but also growth rates. Several industries that need oleochemicals have moved to countries in Asia-Pacific due to better economics and logistics (e.g., soaps). Asia-Pacific is the largest oil and fat producer and raw material base for oleochemicals globally, followed by Europe. Thus, Asia-Pacific as a consumer has better control of the production and distribution of oleochemicals. Despite previous economic fluctuations in Western Europe and North America, oleochemicals consumption continues to grow due to the demand for sustainable and renewable green chemicals.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview and Definitions
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Oleochemicals Market
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Oleochemicals Market
5. Application Trends - Total Oleochemicals Market
6. Value Chain and Competitive Analysis - Total Oleochemicals Market
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
8. CEOs' 360 Degree Perspective on the Oleochemicals Industry
9. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
10. Fatty Acids Market Analysis
11. Fatty Alcohols Market Analysis
12. Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) Market Analysis
13. Fatty Acid Derivatives Market Analysis
14. Americas Analysis
15. Europe Analysis
16. Asia-Pacific Analysis
17. Rest of the World Analysis
18. Oleochemical Production and Feedstock Scenario
19. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h82dba
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: