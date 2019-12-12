Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Fuel Cell and Battery Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As everything is becoming energy efficient and all industries are on the verge of using renewable energy for creating a sustainable future, fuel cells and efficient batteries have gained healthy demand in the global market. Automotive is one of the major sectors, where energy efficient batteries are in strong demand due to surge in production of electric vehicles and charging stations.
In terms of geographical trends, more than 70% of the world's automotive lithium-ion batteries are made in China, by both homegrown Chinese producers and foreign-investment companies. China has become the main market for advanced battery and fuel cell material suppliers from all around the world, including Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and Germany. Other Asia-Pacific countries are second, with most advanced fuel cell materials consumed in Japan and South Korea. This region is also dominated by advanced material suppliers and consumers.
As per the competitive landscape of vendors, contracts were the most adopted strategy by market players. Having a large customer base is of the highest priority in this market with high concentration of global and regional suppliers. Product launch and partnership were also the most critical strategies followed by many leading players, as continual improvement of products helps companies stay competitive in an extremely competitive market. Acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations were also some of the most followed strategies in the market.
For example, in April 2019, ABB signed a contract with Electrify America for providing its high-power electric vehicle chargers across the United States. These chargers can charge the vehicle in 15 minutes and would be deployed around 17 metropolitan areas.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Technologies and Global Market (FCB043A)
Chapter 3 Lithium Batteries: Markets and Materials (FCB028H)
Chapter 4 Portable Battery-Powered Products: Global Markets (FCB023F)
Chapter 5 Batteries, Charging and Exchange Systems for Materials Handling Equipment (FCB046A)
Chapter 6 Advanced Materials in Electric, Fuel Cell and Hybrid Automotive Batteries (FCB047A)
Chapter 7 Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure and Global Markets (FCB045A)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzzf2k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: