TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monterey Minerals Inc. (the “Company” or “Monterey”) (CSE: MREY) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lees to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Lees has over 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry, beginning his career as a stockbroker before moving into investment and funds management, with a primary focus on natural resources. These roles have given Mr. Lees extensive experience with capital raising, business development, portfolio management, business relationships and corporate governance. He currently serves as a non-executive director of ASX-listed Sultan Resources Ltd. (ASX: SLZ). David’s education qualifications include a Bachelor of Economics and post graduate diploma in Applied Finance and Investment. Mr. Lees has assumed the role of Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Samuel “Kyler” Hardy has resigned from the Board and the Company would like thank Mr. Hardy for his service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

President and CEO James Macintosh stated, “We look forward to utilizing David’s extensive experience in the capital markets and working together in building future success for Monterey. Welcome to the team!”

About Monterey Minerals Inc.

The Company owns 100% of the Cobalt Mountain Property (the “Property”) in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia near the town of Smithers. The Company’s NI 43-101, on SEDAR, notes historic sampling on the Property that returned mineralized showings of gold, silver, copper, zinc and cobalt. The Company also has 992 sq. km. of prospective Pilbara Basin tenements on the eastern flank of the Pilbara Basin in Western Australia, including a property that abuts Pacton Gold’s tenement where gold-bearing conglomerates were identified.

For more information, contact investor relations at info@montereyminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.