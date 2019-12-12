Temecula, CA, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management & Realty Services has been selected as the new management company for the Summit at Tri-City Owners Association in San Bernardino, CA.



The Summit at Tri-City Owners Association is an industrial business park conveniently located near the I-10 and I-215 freeways with ideal proximity to restaurants, hotels, and shopping. The center, developed by Parker Properties, is an industrial business park with a variety of architectural styles that are customer-friendly, offers ample parking and a landscaped campus environment as well as excellent signage opportunities and visibility.



“Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is excited to have been chosen as the trusted management partner for the Summit at Tri-City Owners Association,” stated Lisa Locke, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president. “Our team looks forward to working with this unique property and achieving the board’s vision.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



