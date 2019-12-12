SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fictiv , an on-demand manufacturing platform based in San Francisco, today announced that it is among the top 50 mid-sized companies honored in Comparably’s 2019 Best Places to Work Awards. Selected by 10 million ratings from amongst 50,000 U.S. companies, Fictiv earned a top spot on the two distinct lists due to a combination of fair employee compensation, satisfaction ratings from female employees, and career advancement opportunities.



“These awards are a tremendous validation of the team culture and commitment to results exemplified by everyone at Fictiv,” said Dave Evans, co-founder and CEO of Fictiv. “I am especially thrilled that these designations reflect the sentiments of our team members and that they stand out amongst so many other deserving companies. As a company, we will continue to emphasize and demonstrate the values of these awards in our mission to transform manufacturing around the world.”

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com from November 19, 2018 through November 19, 2019. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies within the 12-month period.

Winners in the Best CEO and Best Companies for Women categories were chosen by how fairly all employees are compensated and specifically how satisfied female employees are with the company, from fair compensation and career advancement opportunities to leadership and perks & benefits.

